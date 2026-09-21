Equity Scotland Secures Five-Day Rehearsal Week with National Theatre of Scotland

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Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, has secured the first commitment to a five-day rehearsal week in Scotland for performers and stage management, alongside other improvements for work-life balance agreed with the National Theatre of Scotland (NTS).

The new arrangement, which reduces usual rehearsal weeks from six to five days a week, along with a reduction of the working week from 44 hours to 40 hours, was secured in a renegotiation of the terms of the house agreement between NTS and Equity, finalised today (Monday). It means the National Theatre of Scotland has become the first engager in Scotland to agree to make a five-day rehearsal week the norm, with Equity saying it “shows that the Scottish government's Fair Work policy is not just a principle to aspire to, but something that can be embedded in the day-to-day experience of performers and stage management.”

Five-day rehearsal weeks are a long-standing aim of Equity's membership working in theatres throughout Scotland and the UK. The agreement with NTS on five-day rehearsal weeks marks a significant milestone in Equity's campaign for more sustainable working practices in theatre, and the union hopes it will pave the way for more engagers to follow suit.

Commenting having finalised the negotiations, Equity's Scotland Official Marlene Curran said: “Theatre is hard work – rehearsals are intensive and a two-day break shouldn't be a luxury. This brings the industry more in line with other workers who regard a five-day working week as the norm. It means better work-life balance and health, while avoiding burnout. And happier workers!

“As a publicly funded national company, the National Theatre of Scotland has an opportunity to lead by example. The introduction of a five-day rehearsal week shows that the Scottish government's Fair Work policy is not just a principle to aspire to, but something that can be embedded in the day-to-day experience of performers and stage management.”

Liam Sinclair, Executive Director/Joint CEO of National Theatre of Scotland, said: “In 2026, the National Theatre of Scotland is celebrating 20 years of creating and producing theatre projects with Scottish artists and we are proud to have worked closely with Equity, over this time period, championing fair working conditions and equitable casting.

“There is always more work to be done as we continue to adapt to mitigate against the challenging environment. This revised agreement evidences our continued commitment to achieve best working practice for performers and stage management in Scotland.”

Alongside the five-day rehearsal week, Equity has also secured a reduction of the working week from 44 hours to 40 hours. This means that any performers and stage management working over 40 hours will have additional hours paid. Both the five-day rehearsal week and reduction in working hours from 44 to 40 hours come into effect immediately.

Equity achieved a new West End agreement in July, which pushed the five-day week practice forward in West End theatres for the first time, with a new clause stipulating that 25% of rehearsal weeks should be capped at five days. The NTS agreement goes further and has been welcomed by members.

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