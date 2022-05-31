Emily Wilson Debuts at Edinburgh Fringe in August With FIXED

Humiliating and outrageous, Fixed is Emily Wilson's Edinburgh Fringe debut, sharing the story of her disastrous experience as a finalist on The X Factor USA at the age of fifteen.

This is Emily's coming of age story. Growing up in reality-TV obsessed 2000s America in a politically right-of-centre household, pre-pubescent Emily gave it her all in pursuit of her dream of becoming an International superstar. Ten years later, she is ready to face the past and look at how things have changed (or haven't).

Emily auditioned for the show in a duo with her best friend, Austin. The judges were torn: they loved Austin, but hated Emily. To make matters worse, Emily was deeply in love with Austin... and Austin was deeply in the closet. Thankfully (sort of), the judges' love for Austin carried the two through to the next round, and eventually all the way to the nationally broadcasted live shows.

Emily takes her audience through her most embarrassing, cringey, and downright hilarious moments of this nostalgic adventure with a mix of stand-up, original music, and archival footage.

As well as selling out runs in New York and LA, Emily has received ringing endorsements from writers of Saturday Night Live (sketch group and SNL writers Please Don't Destroy described Fixed "the story is nuts, the music is awesome and the jokes are nonstop") and Emily couldn't be more excited to expose her embarrassing past to the UK: the birthplace of both The X Factor and the legend/icon/talent-scout-extraordinaire that is Simon Cowell.

Emily will make you laugh and leave with a worm in your ear and hug in your hearts. Perhaps even seeing your teenage self with kinder eyes.

You can find Emily on Instagram and TikTok posting videos ranging from character work and stand-up, to snippets from her original music videos.

Emily Wilson: Fixed plays at Beneath at Pleasance Courtyard (venue 33) from August 3.

More info: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/emily-wilson-fixed#overview