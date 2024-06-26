Emily Markoe to Premiere MY LITTLE PHOBIA at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actor, writer & comedian, Emily Markoe is premiering her dark comedy solo show, My Little Phobia, at Greenside during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for a full run this August. The show explores the 'hilarious, relatable, and vulnerable' reality of living with emetophobia and OCD.

Emily's show is not about vomit. How could it be?! She has emetophobia, the extreme and debilitating fear of vomit. Watch Emily perform a perfectly normal character show as things go off the rails. Visited by her childhood therapist, Dr. My Little Pony, Emily tries to keep everything under control. But, as it turns out, Emily doesn't have control over anything...not her show, not her audience, and most alarmingly: not even herself. Described as 'a slick, neurotic frenzy that is tightly wound and hilariously unhinged... a must see,' My Little Phobia completed a sold-out run at the Hollywood Fringe in June 2024.

For as long as she can remember, writer/performer Emily Markoe has lived with emetophobia and its accompanying OCD rituals and behaviors - experiences so "normal" to Markoe that it only occurred to her to start speaking publicly about them in April 2023 when she was asked to perform at the beloved Los Angeles comedy show, Sad Funny. From there, My Little Phobia began spilling out of her (pun intended). After workshops with See What Sticks LA and Sophia Cleary (It Gets Worse), My Little Phobia had its U.S. debut at the June 2024 Hollywood Fringe. Through the lens of a very specific obsession with vomit, the show transcends its subject matter to deliver relatable and captivating themes to all audience members. And don't worry, there won't be any vomiting!

'Emily is hilarious and captivating in this aesthetically adorable, and cognitively rich solo show...Wholly intriguing, with a sprinkle of existential inquiry, without the mental fatigue that usually accompanies this type of work...the type of thing I imagine David Lynch would have made if he were a woman. Em Bolka, Jacket Off

Artist Bios:

Writer/Performer Emily Markoe is a Los Angeles-based comedian, actor, and writer who has performed nationally at Sketchfest, Austin Out of Bounds, and in several of your favorite commercials. You can catch her in the upcoming short, DOUBLE W from HA Productions & Craig Stark. Emily has trained and performed at top LA theaters such as The Groundlings and Upright Citizens Brigade. Director Julie Pearson is a director and writer known for THE GIRLS ON THE BUS (HBO Max) and THE BOXCAR ADULTS (Roku) and for theatrical work appearing at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, the Annoyance Theater, and more.

Performance Details

Venue: Greenside @ Riddle's Court, Clover Studio (Venue 16)

322 Lawnmarket, Edinburgh, EH1 2PG

Tickets: £10 (£8)

Previews: 2-4 Aug 2024 Dates: 5-24 Aug 2024 (not 11, 18, 19)

Time: 17:10 (50min)

Recommended Age: 14+

Box Office: 0131 226 0000

Website: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/my-little-phobia

Comments