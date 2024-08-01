Edinburgh University Footlights To Present PIPPIN At Paradise in Augustine's - The Sanctuary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Edinburgh University Footlights will present Pippin at Paradise in Augustine's - The Sanctuary.

In the dimly lit corners of the stage, shadows whisper the tale of a young prince named Pippin. Guided by the enigmatic Leading Player, Pippin navigates a labyrinth of desires, grappling with the temptations of power, the seduction of love, and the allure of self-discovery. This story unfolds through a dynamic and powerful ensemble, featuring iconic musical numbers from Stephen Schwartz, as it constantly reinvents itself using unique forms of narrative. This renowned coming-of- age musical, originally directed by Bob Fosse, explores one man's journey to find his purpose and place in life.

This year, Footlights are bringing Pippin to the Fringe. The production team were especially drawn to the creative potential of the show: “At its core, Pippin is about the love of storytelling. Our show will take inspiration from theatre companies that toured the UK in the 1970s. These companies stood in opposition to the mainstream social and cultural values of a neoliberal Britain and they thrived off of complete creative freedom and experimental modes of narration. We hope to draw on the spirit of these companies to create a production that's original and exciting.” - Amy Stinton, Director

The Edinburgh University Footlights was founded as a student-run musical theatre group in 1989 and since then has gone from strength to strength, being dubbed by the Edinburgh Evening News as “one of the most respected theatre groups in Britain”.

Listings Information:

Venue: Paradise in Augustine's - The Sanctuary

Dates: 19th - 25th August 2024 (Preview 19th)

Times: 14:55 - 17:25

Ticket Prices: £14 / Concessions £12 https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/pippin

Fringe Box Office: 0131 226 0000 / www.edfringe.com

Suitable for 12+ (Guideline)

