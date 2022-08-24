Edinburgh International Festival Gives Out Goodie Bags To First 100 Concert Goers In Princes St Gardens

Thank You, Edinburgh: the special, free and now sold out concert at the Playhouse taking place on Saturday, 27 August will be live streamed to Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens. First 100 people to arrive for the concert will receive an Edinburgh International Festival-branded goodie bag with a drink and sweet and savoury snacks supplied by the International Festival's official partners The Pantry and Bon Accord.

The world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra continues its fantastic residence at the International Festival with Thank You, Edinburgh free concert at the Playhouse on Saturday, 27 August at 3pm which will be also live-streamed to audiences gathered in Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens. The concert is one of the key highlights of the Festival's closing weekend and it follows on three weeks of outstanding theatre, dance, music and opera performances.

In a spirit of gratitude to all those whose hard work, encouragement and friendship supported the Capital's festival community through the years, Edinburgh International Festival celebrates its 75th anniversary also by shining a light on Festival Heroes - people who have selflessly opened their hearts and homes, and welcomed the world to Edinburgh.

The Festival Heroes are Dr. Howard Moody who instigated a street-wide food collection for a local food bank and welcomed a Ukrainian family into his home, Liz Cann, a charity worker and volunteer who splits her time between Social Bite, MCR Pathways and many other Edinburgh-based charities and Emily Hall who works behind the scenes at King's and Festival Theatres and goes above and beyond to make everyone feel welcome. Fourth and final Festival Hero will be announced in the coming days.

As a thank you for their work, all Festival Heroes receive a voucher from Dine restaurant, a tasting tour of Lind & Lime gin distillery and tickets to the Thank You, Edinburgh concert at the Playhouse.