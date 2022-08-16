Edinburgh International Culture Summit opens dialogue to the public through Daily Broadcast Q&As for those anywhere in the world and gallery tickets to the Scottish Parliament's chamber for those in the world's Festival City.

Streaming live from the Scottish Parliament building, each day of Summit 2022 will close with Live from the Culture Summit, an interactive panel discussion - broadcast across all Culture Summit channels - enabling engagement with each day's thematic strand for those both in the UK and around the world.

Two Live from the Culture Summit have been announced: Culture & Education on Saturday 27 August from 17:00 to18:00 and then Culture & Sustainability on Sunday 28 August from 17:00 to 18:00. A third broadcast for Friday 26 August and additional panellists will be announced shortly.

These dialogues will be hosted by the Summit Programme Director, Sir Jonathan Mills, in conversation with Culture Summit contributors and attending International Ministers. The panel will answer questions from fellow Culture Summit attendees, as well as special guests and listeners at home.

First panellists announced for the live panel discussions are, for Culture & Education (Sat 27); Fairouz Nishanova, director of the Aga Khan Music Programme, which fosters the development of living musical heritage in societies across the world; Professor Ashley Solomon, Head of Historical Performance at the Royal College of Music and director of Florilegium, one of Britain's most outstanding period instrument ensembles; and for Culture & Sustainability (Sun 28); Alison Tickell, founder and CEO of Julie's Bicycle, a pioneering not-for-profit, mobilising the arts and culture to take action on the climate and ecological crisis.

Anyone can join the conversation by tuning in to the Summit's channels on Youtube, Facebook and CultureSummit.com. Questions can be submitted during the live feed and on twitter @CultureSummit using #CultureSummitLive

Registration is not necessary, but interested listeners can sign up at the following link to receive pre-event reminders: Live at the Culture Summit - Event Reminder Registration

People in Scotland are also being given the opportunity to attend the major international summit being held in the Scottish Parliament in person.

The Scottish Parliament has today released 50 free tickets to the public gallery of the Debating Chamber for members of the public to observe the keynote speeches and plenary sessions at the summit.

The Summit is a collaboration between the Scottish Parliament, the Scottish Government, the UK Government, the British Council and the Edinburgh International Festival.

The sessions open to members of the public are:

Friday 26 August

1400 - 1600 Opening Plenary of the Summit with representatives from the Scottish and UK governments and key note speakers to be announced.

Saturday 27 August

1100 - 1230 Culture and Education plenary featuring keynote speeches, performances and ministerial reflections.