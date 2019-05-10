Edinburgh Fringe 2019 Announces Seann Walsh, Shappi Khorsandi, Rhys Nicholson And Archie Maddocks

With the summer rapidly approaching the selection of top comedy talent that are heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August this year has been announced!

Star of Strictly Come Dancing, BBC News, Sky News and ITV News, Seann Walsh returns with After This One I'm Going Home, his story about that week in October 2018 when he was the centre of a media storm and famously undermarked for a Paso Doble.

Shappi Khorsandi returns to the embracing arms of the Edinburgh Fringe with a limited 7 night run of her most recent show Skittish Warrior....Confessions Of A Club Comic - Shappi's warts-and-all journey of the 90s comedy scene, breaking through on telly and letting it all slip away.

Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson returns to Edinburgh with Nice People Nice Things Nice Situations, following rave reviews from the early 2019 Australian comedy circuit. This is a killer hour of stand up from Rhys, who at 29 is more assured than ever but is still facing the uncertainty of adulthood and everything he hasn't quite got round to figuring out yet.

Award-winning Archie Maddocks is returning to Edinburgh with his show Big Dick Energy (BDE), a hilarious show about the struggles of being alive in his latest hour of provocative, exhilarating and crucially HILARIOUS stand up.

Seann Walsh: After This One I'm Going Home

Pleasance Dome, Wednesday 31st July - Sunday 25th August (not 12th), 8.30pm

Recently seen on BBC News, Sky News, ITV News, Fox News, Conan and ITV's Bad Move, join Seann Walsh as he recounts the week following 6th October 2018 during which he was famously under-marked for his Paso Doble. After This One I'm Going Home is an edifying story of what it is like to be slap bang in the centre of a media storm and the turbulent time he experienced while appearing on the biggest show on television, Strictly Come Dancing.

Following on from his smash-hit spring UK tour, Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, 2018 Strictly Come Dancing contestant and self-proclaimed 'Lie-in King' Seann returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August with his new stand-up show After This One I'm Going Home.

Seann is currently touring After The One I'm Going Home around the UK with dates continuing until June. For dates see www.seannwalsh.com.

Shappi Khorsandi: Skittish Warrior....Confessions Of A Club Comic

The Stand, Sunday 4th - Saturday 10th August, 1.40pm

Comedian, author and, most recently, idiot who agreed to be tortured on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!, Shappi Khorsandi is a woman of many parts. But live comedy is where she's in her element, and now she returns to the embracing arms of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for a limited run following a spring 2019 UK tour.

Packed full of sharp-tongued gags and cultural observation, Skittish Warrior...Confessions of a Club Comic is Shappi's warts-and-all journey of the 90s comedy scene, breaking through on telly and letting it all slip away.

Shappi is currently touring Skittish Warrior...Confessions of a Club Comic around the UK with dates continuing until June 2019 and due to be extended further. For dates see www.shappi.co.uk.

Rhys Nicholson: Nice People Nice Things Nice Situations

Underbelly Bristo Square, Thursday 1st - Sunday 25th August, 8.40pm

Following a recent smash hit sold-out run at Melbourne International Comedy Festival, award-winning critic and audience favourite Rhys Nicholson is delighted to return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019 with his highly anticipated brand-new show, Nice People Nice Things Nice Situations.

Nice People Nice Things Nice Situations is a killer hour of stand up from Rhys, who at 29 is more assured than ever but is still facing the uncertainty of adulthood and everything he hasn't quite got round to figuring out yet. Spitting jokes like pips at breakneck speed this high energy set is one of Rhys' best shows yet.

Archie Maddocks: Big Dick Energy (BDE)

Just The Tonic, The Mash House, Thursday 1st August - Sunday 25th August (not 12th), 4.50pm

It's all getting a bit serious init? Political instability, social politics making people less social - you can't even have a finger of Nutella no more without feeling guilty - that's what life is now, guilt, followed by shame. However, what is life, if nothing but a distraction until you die? Archie Maddocks returns to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019 to tackle the struggles of being alive in his latest hour of provocative, exhilarating and *crucially* HILARIOUS stand up.

As heard on BBC Radio 4's New Comedy Award and BBC Radio 4 Extra's Comedy Club, Archie's natural stage presence, quick wit and confident, cheerful, provocative stand-up comedy has made him one of the most in demand comics on the British and international comedy circuit.





