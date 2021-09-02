Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Edinburgh Festivals Sell More Than 520,000 Tickets

The largest amount of tickets sold were for Fringe shows, with venues reporting an overall audience of close to 400,000.

Sep. 2, 2021  

The Scotsman has reported that more than 520,000 tickets were sold across Edinburgh's festivals after COVID restrictions were lessened, allowing higher-than-expected audience attendance.

Read the full story HERE.

The Edinburgh International Festival sold 51,000 tickets for its programme. The Edinburgh International Book Festival sold 56,000 in person and online tickets. The Edinburgh International Film Festival said 12,000 people had attended its events.

Check out the full story HERE!



