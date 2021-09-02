Edinburgh Festivals Sell More Than 520,000 Tickets

The Scotsman has reported that more than 520,000 tickets were sold across Edinburgh's festivals after COVID restrictions were lessened, allowing higher-than-expected audience attendance.

The largest amount of tickets sold were for Fringe shows, with venues reporting an overall audience of close to 400,000.

In a year like no other, we welcomed live performance back to Edinburgh, with #EdIntFest shows in bespoke outdoor venues and iconic theatres across the city.



Thank you for helping us create another magical Festival. Join us again next year from 5-29 August 2022! pic.twitter.com/33ZFwtU5ZN - edintfest (@edintfest) August 31, 2021

The Edinburgh International Festival sold 51,000 tickets for its programme. The Edinburgh International Book Festival sold 56,000 in person and online tickets. The Edinburgh International Film Festival said 12,000 people had attended its events.

