Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 Presents MIDNIGHT COWBOY RADIO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 will present Midnight Cowboy Radio, a new play by Ally Ibach.

It's Labor Day, 2022. Midnight Cowboy Radio is a dark comedy/ political satire that follows a charming, girl-next-door, conservative late-night- radio talk show host in Kentucky who runs her usual advice program for local listeners, all while arranging an illegal off-air abortion.

This show is written and performed by Ally Ibach and directed by Patricia Runcie Rice. It has been awarded as a semi-finalist at The Secret Theatre's One-Act Festival (NYC 2023) and has been performed throughout the US and UK at Baltimore Center Stage, East 15 Drama School, PBH Free Fringe, Bread & Roses Pub Theatre, The Tank, The Secret Theatre, Theatre Row, and Upright Citizens Brigade.

What if we could talk about the tumultuous state of reproductive rights in the USA, while bringing people together, and making people laugh?

What if a fiercely conservative woman needed to arrange an illegal abortion? Could she still be America's sweetheart? And ... Could she wear a cowboy hat?

To ask these questions and more, here is a radio show for your entertainment this evening. This show is about a woman who is not free but loves to pretend to be.

Maybe she'll figure it out tonight *leans into the mic* on Midnight Cowboy Radio.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More