Edinburgh Deaf Festival Returns with Theatre, Cabaret, Comedy and More

The programme has been unveiled for the third annual Edinburgh Deaf Festival after surviving a funding crisis that threatened its survival.

The event, which is runs alongside the Edinburgh Fringe and takes place from 9-18 August, is unique in the UK – providing a platform for deaf talent, giving deaf audiences access to the arts and inviting hearing audiences to experience a vibrant area of creative culture.

Organised by Deaf Action (the world's oldest deaf-led organisation) it continues the pioneering work that made Edinburgh a world-leader in championing the interests of deaf people.

A programme launch held yesterday evening at The Hub, at the top of the Royal Mile, brought together representatives from arts organisations, other festivals and funders.

A festival highlight will be the world premiere of The Ghost of Alexander Blackwood, a play produced and performed by deaf creatives that celebrates a truly remarkable character from the city's past.

Deaf from childhood, Blackwood became the pastor of the first Deaf Church, which held its inaugural service in 1830 in rooms in Lady Stair Close.

Then in 1835 he founded the organisation which grew to become Deaf Action, which has its HQ in Albany Street, where most festival shows are held.

Philip Gerrard, CEO of organisers Deaf Action, said: “Blackwood was a deaf pioneer, and an important figure in the campaign for deaf people to have equal access and opportunities.

“Our organisation, and this festival, keep that spirit alive. This year's event will be a bright and vibrant celebration of deaf theatre, comedy, cabaret and wider culture with lots for deaf and hearing audiences to enjoy.

“A funding crisis created severe doubts about whether we would be able to hold a festival in 2024, but we managed to survive … for the moment.

“However, we urgently need support to make the event sustainable and allow it to survive and develop and will be using this year's festival to campaign for a fair deal for deaf arts, artists and audiences.”

The festival will see the launch of an Alexander Blackwood Heritage Tour, which includes Lady Stair Close, and will also feature a debate on funding the deaf arts and the barriers faced by deaf artists.

The programme, which has had to be slimmed down from 2023, also features:

Gavin Lilley: The renowned deaf comedian brings us his stories about life as a sign language user, traveller, and a weary father of three. Gavin performs across the UK and Europe and has performed alongside John Bishop. A unique perspective on our diverse cultures.

Listen to the Forest: Do forests carry a message which needs to be shared? This is the place to ask these questions and listen to the voice of the forest. Take a journey that melds movement improvisation, music, creative writing and BSL. A dance performance created from a workshop on the same day.

John Smith: Drawing on personal experience and real-life observations, John offers an amusing insight into what it's like as a deaf person navigating a hearing world.

Life is a (Deaf) Cabaret: Join us for fresh and exciting cabaret, as emerging performers take to the stage to showcase their talents. Featuring dance, sign songs, comedy, drama, and monologues, performances will be a mix of English and BSL.

There Is No Me Without You: Two sisters navigating life's challenges, growing apart and rediscovering the true meaning of family. A short theatre performance followed by Q&A.

Fiona Mackay, Chief Operating Officer at festival sponsor SignLive, said: “We are delighted to be the headline sponsor of Edinburgh Deaf Festival once again this year.

“As a deaf-owned company, supporting this festival is important to us as it is a celebration of deaf culture, language, and artists.

“We are honoured to be part of an event that makes it possible for both deaf and hearing audiences to come together and experience the richness of that culture.

“The Edinburgh Deaf Festival provides a fantastic platform for showcasing a diverse range of performances, and we look forward to another year of inspiring and enjoyable events.”

The festival has an extensive programme of tours, workshops, family and children's activities all suitable for BSL users.

These include tours at the National Galleries of Scotland, the Botanics, Edinburgh Castle and National Museums Scotland.

Workshops allow participants to discover more about everything from photography to deaf history. There are children and young people's workshops on art, interactive storytelling, TV production and more.

Then there are also a variety of other productions which are holding accessible performances including Lubna Kerr's new play Chatterbox, which is part of the Fringe and the Edinburgh International Festival's Hamlet.

A 'Interpreter on demand' service allows deaf people to arrange an interpreter or captioner for Fringe shows that are not accessible.

The festival has been repeatedly turned down for the Creative Scotland three-year funding packages which would make it sustainable – though it has received one-off grants for which it is very grateful. For more about the funding issues see the Deaf Action website here.

See the Edinburgh Deaf Festival website at https://edinburghdeaffestival.co.uk. Tickets available through the Fringe box office at https://www.edfringe.com.

About Deaf Action

Deaf Action is a deaf led charity based in Edinburgh, supporting people in Scotland and the South of England – see https://www.deafaction.org

Founded in 1835 it is the world's oldest deaf charity and the first formally constituted deaf organisation.

It exists to support the diversity of deaf people, including deaf users of British Sign Language (BSL), and those who are deafened, deafblind or hard of hearing.

Deaf Action's work is geared towards empowering all deaf people to achieve their potential and fully participate in society, with equality of rights, access and opportunity.

Almost half of the staff are deaf, and many more have grown up with deaf parents or siblings. Deaf Action truly understand the challenges deaf people face, and believes that its collective experience allows it to honestly position itself as having the expertise to unlock deaf people's potential.

Sign Live: Sign Live is a deaf-owned and dead-led organisation that offers interpreters on demand through a mobile and desktop app. They translate emails, letters, phone calls and meetings. It is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and offers an online solution to the needs of BSL users and businesses that want to make their communication more accessible. They Edinburgh Deaf Festival's headline sponsor.

About Creative Scotland: Creative Scotland is the public body that supports the arts, screen and creative industries across all parts of Scotland on behalf of everyone who lives, works or visits here. We enable people and organisations to work in and experience the arts, screen and creative industries in Scotland by helping others to develop great ideas and bring them to life. We distribute funding provided by the Scottish Government and the National Lottery. For further information about Creative Scotland please visit www.creativescotland.com.

