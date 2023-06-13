EN ROUTE Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe

Performances run 15-26 August at 11.30 am & 3 pm.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Having played sell-out seasons internationally, en route returns to the Traverse from 15 August to amaze audiences all over again. Created for each city that it inhabits, this one-of-a-kind walking tour takes its audience on an intimate journey through Edinburgh to capture the senses and change perspectives for the better.

 

With limited tickets per performance, this experience is sure to be the most sought-after ticket of the season. A love song to the city, in which the private and the public, imaginary and concrete, intersect and overlap.

 

Engaging with audio, mobile phones, iPods, walking, urban streetscapes, and the city, en route invites you on a walking and listening journey – both inwards and outward – across the thoroughfares and back-alleys of Edinburgh.

 

Part traveller, witness, and voyeur. As you journey, fragments of narrative, local music, and sound intertwine with directions, wanderings, observations, and found experiences.  The spontaneous choreography of passers-by, streets, alleys, and buildings evoke a city on which to project your own narratives and meanings as perceptions, insights, and your senses make and remake the city you inhabit.

 

 

Winner of Best Theatre Productions at the Adelaide Fringe and Best Live Art at Melbourne Fringe. Following hit seasons in Chicago, Singapore, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Brisbane, and Seoul and for the London 2012 Cultural Olympiad. en route remastered returns to Edinburgh conceived by award-winning Australian collective one step at a time like this (Forever Young, Since I Suppose, Nocturne), internationally renowned for their immersive work in collaboration with Richard Jordan Productions and the Traverse Theatre.




