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EDINBURGH 2026: Review: PENELOPE, Underbelly

Penelope runs at Edfringe until 30 August

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Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: PENELOPE, Underbelly

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: PENELOPE, Underbelly Image

Penelope is the Queen of Ithaca in Greek mythology and the wife of Odysseus. When her husband did not return from the Trojan War, she waited twenty years for him and this is a cabaret style musical about Penelope’s wait.

Starting with a big belting number, Grace McLean has the audience in the palm of her hand from the get go and then even more so when Penelope starts pouring herself a drink. McLean’s comedic timing is fantastic and her voice is just beautiful. It’s an emotional 65 minutes as she waits and waits for her husband.

When Odysseus does not return, more than a hundred suitors move into the palace and demand that she choose a new husband. She tricks them using delay tactics and manages to keep them at bay with her quick thinking. 

Even if you know the story, it feels like a fresh adventure, and the narrative is completely gripping. Grace McLean’s performance is utterly captivating and deeply emotional. Alex Bechtel’s score is stunning and is the perfect accompaniment to the story and McLean’s voice. 

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