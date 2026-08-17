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EDINBURGH 2026: Review: LINUS KARP WAS HIT WITH AN UMBRELLA, Underbelly

Linus Karp Was Hit With An Umbrella runs at Edfringe until 30 August

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Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: LINUS KARP WAS HIT WITH AN UMBRELLA, Underbelly

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: LINUS KARP WAS HIT WITH AN UMBRELLA, Underbelly Image

Linus Karp Was Hit With An Umbrella is the latest show from Fringe theatre sensations Akward Productions. Known for their witty shows packed with pop culture, they’ve built up a loyal following through their excellent work.

Those following Linus Karp on social media will have been aware that in July 2024 he was the victim of a hate crime and was assaulted with an umbrella in Soho. What they might not know is how badly the event affected him and his husband/collaborator Joseph Martin

It’s a real art form the way they have managed to inject humour into what is actually quite a distressing story. Joseph’s phone call to the emergency services is played, and it is difficult to listen to the panic in his voice as he relays what happened to Linus and pursues the attacker. 

Before the show, some audience members are given cards with usernames on them, and when they appear on screen, they need to read out the social media posts. This is effective for the storytelling and also just a lot of fun for everyone in the room. 

It’s quite a serious show for Awkward Productions but they do it so well. There’s jaunty upbeat music while Linus states facts about hate crimes. None of the frivolity takes away from the seriousness of what happened but it remains entertaining throughout. 

There are a lot of complex emotions as Linus Karp takes us through what he went through from the attack to the aftermath, police interviews and the possibility of a trial. Karp is vulnerable and empathetic but still has his trademark playfulness. 

There couldn’t have been a more perfect day to see this show than August 16th- one year to the day since Linus and Joseph got married on stage at the Pleasance Grand. A celebration of love and queer joy as defiance to the people out there who still spread hate.

Linus Karp Was Hit With An Umbrella is another smasher from Awkward Productions and I can't recommend it enough.

Photo credit: Dann With A Camera

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