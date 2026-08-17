EDINBURGH 2026: Review: HUGO'S RAINBOW SHOW, Underbelly, Bristo Square, Dexter

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Hugo Grrrl welcomes the audience with an exuberant “guys, gals and non binary pals”, immediately establishing the warm, inclusive spirit of Hugo’s Rainbow Show. Vibrant, thoughtful and wonderfully playful, this is a colourful introduction to theatre for young audiences which combines science, storytelling, music and some of the most fabulous costumes on the Fringe.



Designed for children aged two plus and neurodiverse audiences, the show strikes a gentle balance between entertainment and education. Hugo Grrrl is a natural performer for this age group, offering just the right balance of show without ever becoming overwhelming. His warmth and kindness shines through, creating an atmosphere in which young audience members are encouraged to participate, ask questions and simply enjoy the spectacle.



The rainbow adventure begins with the sun before moving into the fascinating world of weather and the atmosphere. A story is read together, with children introduced to wonderfully big words such as meteorology, precipitation and kaleidoscopic. Rather than making science feel like a lesson, Hugo turns each new concept into an opportunity for play, song performance and discovery.



And then there are the costumes.



Each one seems more fabulous than the last, with sequins, colour and extravagant design used not merely for visual impact, but to bring the weather elements vividly to life. Hugo transforms into the weather characters, creating a constantly changing rainbow landscape, which is particularly captivating for younger children.



The production also offers a glimpse into Hugo’s home in Aotearoa New Zealand, bringing elements of its rich culture into the performance and introducing young audiences to sweet phrases such as “pucky pucky”. It adds another layer to a show which is ultimately about celebrating inclusivity, curiosity and the extraordinary world around us.



There is an infectious sense of joy throughout. The show’s greatest strength is its sincerity. Beneath the glitter and theatrical flamboyance is a gentle celebration of individuality, friendship and the beauty of a diverse world. Drag becomes a wonderfully accessible vehicle for showing children that creativity is something to celebrate.



The final rainbow is extraordinarily dazzling, bringing the adventure to a spectacular close and leaving the young audience with plenty of colour and curiosity to take home.



Hugo’s Rainbow Show is best suited to children aged two to eight, but its charm reaches considerably further. Young families looking for something inclusive, imaginative and genuinely joyful should make room for this vibrant little celebration of science, diversity and sequins.

Hugo's Rainbow Show runs until 23 August at 12:00-12:45 (45 minutes) at Underbelly, Bristo Square, Dexter

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