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EDINBURGH 2026: Review: CHAMELEON; MIRAGE, Muse At Braw Venues

What does it mean to be rootless?

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Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: CHAMELEON; MIRAGE, Muse At Braw Venues

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: CHAMELEON; MIRAGE, Muse At Braw Venues Image

Third-culture kid (half-Turkish, half-English, raised in Indonesia) and ex-teacher Lucy Idil Jordan presents an intimate piece exploring what it means to constantly blend in across different cultures (hence the chameleon analogy) and the universal human desire for groundedness. It is a compelling concept that occasionally takes flight.

Jordan has clearly experienced a rich and fascinating range of perspectives, giving us some interesting stories. However, the show would benefit from distinct, personal anecdotes illustrating her attempts to fit in, whether successful or not. At times, the narrative feels overly vague, skirting around "cultural differences" without providing enough concrete substance. 

Additionally, Jordan's reliance on her script can prove distracting, pulling focus from the performance. While her visual storytelling - such as layering garments to symbolically represent different cultures - is genuinely powerful, the writing itself needs refinement. The production includes welcome elements of dance and song, but expanding these moments would give the piece much stronger emotional resonance.

As a fellow third-culture kid (someone raised in a culture different from their parents' home country), I strongly related to the overarching themes Jordan explores, but ultimately found myself wishing for far more grit, specificity, and raw substance.

Chameleon; mirage is at Braw Venues until the 30 August.

Photo: Chameleon; mirage

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