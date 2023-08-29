EDINBURGH 2023: Review: YOGA WITH JILLIAN, Pleasance

Yoga With Jillian ran at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe
It's emphasised that the point of doing yoga is to clear your mind from the stresses of the world and focus on yourself and your breathing. Yoga poses are barked out throughout the narrative which this particular group of participants are really good at following. As Jillian tells us more about her work she starts discussing the effects of the pandemic and her own health and then how hard it is to clear your mind when the world is on fire.
Yoga With Jillian is a well-written and unique new comedy play.
