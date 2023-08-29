EDINBURGH 2023: Review: YOGA WITH JILLIAN, Pleasance

While there's a certain element of fun involved in going into a show knowing absolutely nothing about it, I should probably check in the future whether audience participation yoga is involved. On entering the venue, yoga teacher Jillian (Michole Biancosino) asks if you would like to join in. It's clear you are free to say no and I'm surprised how many people are keen to be involved. We end up with a full class on stage.

Jillian does a bit of crowd work with her class, asking them their names and something that brings them joy. It's funny and lighthearted and doesn't ridicule anyone. Jillian is very new age-y and it's initially hard to tell if this is a character or not. She explains to the class that she has had some health problems recently but quickly changes the subject to mindfulness.

It's emphasised that the point of doing yoga is to clear your mind from the stresses of the world and focus on yourself and your breathing. Yoga poses are barked out throughout the narrative which this particular group of participants are really good at following. As Jillian tells us more about her work she starts discussing the effects of the pandemic and her own health and then how hard it is to clear your mind when the world is on fire.

Yoga With Jillian is a well-written and unique new comedy play.