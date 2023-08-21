EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE CAMBRIDGE FOOTLIGHTS INTERNATIONAL TOUR SHOW, Pleasance Dome

One of Britain's most famous sketch comedy groups prove their worth

By: Aug. 21, 2023

The Cambridge Footlights. If you are a fan of comedy then the name has an awful lot of weight behind it. One of the most famous and highly prestigious sketch comedy groups in the UK, producing such talents as Olivia Colman, David Mitchell, Richard Ayoade, Simon Bird, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and even some members of Monty Python. The list goes on and is just a sample of the talent associated with the group.

This latest group of members present themselves as a strong, cohesive unit, each sporting blue overalls which only further displays their strength in numbers. However, they are looking for a sixth member to join the other five and one of the lucky audience members could be in with a chance.

Within the hour the Footlights prove themselves as a well oiled machine, crafting a polished set of sketches which involves a variety of absurd, clever, political gags all the while mixing things up with the odd pop culture reference or even a musical performance.

The group seem to focus more on elaborate sketches with longer run times and a more thought-out gag which is fine and does often lead to big laughs but it can create a feeling that the show is a little longer than it really is.

In spite of this the show does come with some very funny sketches such as Derren Brown as a children's TV presenter, opening a Monzo account and the recurring political campaign ads that are spliced throughout the show. Admittedly the show doesn't come with many truly memorable sketches that leave you thinking about them for days to come, but there is a certain consistency to the quality of sketches on display that is of a high level and that should not be overlooked.

It is clear that The Cambridge Footlights are at the top of their game and that is on display throughout the entirety of the show and if this show does anything it just further proves that the Footlights are at the peak of their craft and are one of the top names in the British comedy scene, and for good reason.

The Cambridge Footlights International Tour Show runs at the Pleasance Dome until 28 August.




From This Author - Mark Carnochan

Born and raised in Edinburgh, Mark Carnochan has been surrounded by arts and culture his entire life thanks to the likes of the Edinburgh Fringe and the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

