EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SIAPA YANG BAWA MELAYU AKU PERGI? (WHO TOOK MY MALAY AWAY?), Summerhall

A thought-provoking, engaging and deeply personal cultural exploration

By: Aug. 11, 2023

Edinburgh Festival

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SIAPA YANG BAWA MELAYU AKU PERGI? (WHO TOOK MY MALAY AWAY?), Summerhall EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SIAPA YANG BAWA MELAYU AKU PERGI? (WHO TOOK MY MALAY AWAY?), Summerhall Faizal Abdullah launches an engaging, thought-provoking, unique and deeply personal exploration of Malay identity in Singapore through his performative lecture Siapa Yang Bawa Melayu Aku Pergi? (Who Took My Malay Away?)

Abdullah presents his piece through two different characters: himself and Awang, his alter-ego who “reflects on the things [he] has forgotten”. Accompanied by animated projections, Abdullah investigates colonial narratives, the decline of the Malay language and perceptions of Malay people within Singapore. He highlights that Singaporean ethnic groups are referred to by the acronym CMIO (Chinese, Malay, Indian, Other), noting that the latter three feel omitted from global perceptions of what it means to be Singaporean.

The piece is highly interactive including a Jawi language lesson, fascinating performance installations and humorous talk-backs with audience members. Abdullah is charismatic, funny, insightful and vulnerable. The loss of language and navigation of marginalised identity are relatable issues applicable to a myriad of cultures, emphasising the strong universality of the piece.

A highly recommended Fringe show this year.

Siapa Yang Bawa Melayu Aku Pergi? (Who Took My Malay Away?) is at Summerhall until August 13




