EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JAZZ EMU: YOU SHOULDN'T HAVE, Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance Two

When perusing the shows at this year's Fringe, I saw one with a poster that made me stop and stare. A man wearing aviator glasses stood in front of a pink background, holding a bleeding heart in his hand. Who was this man? Jazz Emu? What kind of a name is that? I simply had to find out, so I booked a ticket to see Jazz Emu: You Shouldn’t Have.

Jazz Emu: You Shouldn’t Have follows the character of Jazz Emu (created and played by Archie Henderson) who is a world-famous musician, touring the world with his show. Unfortunately, after an offhand comment, he is cancelled by the goblin community (yes, there are goblins in this world. Just roll with it) and must work to regain the love of the world through a new show. Here’s the thing - Jazz Emu is just not a good person, and it’s hilarious to watch him try to redeem himself, oblivious of the hole he keeps digging.

Henderson does a great job of creating a backstory for the character of Jazz Emu without too much exposition, instead incorporating his past into songs and different bits. There are some hilarious FaceTime calls with Jazz Emu’s father, who is trying to convince him to give up on music and return to the family business of Foley artists. Even when there are technical errors he stays in character, leading to some hilarious quips and some swearing at a digital saxophone.

You Shouldn’t Have has some of the most effective screen usage I’ve seen, especially with musical comedy shows. During songs like “I’ve Got Something To Tell You” and “MSN Messenger,” it shows lyrics along with music videos. It is also used for some sections while Jazz Emu gets ready for his next performance. There is also a fantastic moment about the struggles of Captcha that had me on the verge of tears of laughter.

But of course, the highlight of You Shouldn’t Have is the music. How do you describe Jazz Emu’s music? Obviously, there’s jazz, but there are also techno bits similar to Daft Punk. Bo Burnham in the style of Daft Punk? Maybe; Jazz Emu is his own thing, and I’m sure he’s quite proud of that. The music is both witty and catchy, songs that will have you jamming out and laughing at the same time. “Funkbot 10,000?” Banger. “Dear English Language?” Absolutely slaps.

Ultimately, Jazz Emu: You Shouldn’t Have is a brilliant combination of storytelling through a ridiculous character, jokes, and music that will have you jamming out in your seat. It’s one of the best shows I’ve seen so far at the Fringe. I’ve already booked my ticket for Jazz Emu’s Pleasure Garden and can’t wait to get into more of his work!

Jazz Emu: You Shouldn’t Have runs at Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance Two at 21:40 until 27 August.