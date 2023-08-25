EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JAZZ EMU: YOU SHOULDN'T HAVE, Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance Two

'Jazz Emu: You Shouldn’t Have is a brilliant combination of storytelling through a ridiculous character, jokes, and music that will have you jamming out in your seat.'

By: Aug. 25, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square
Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Photo 2 Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: EIGG THE MUSICAL, Greenside Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: EIGG THE MUSICAL, Greenside
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 4 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JAZZ EMU: YOU SHOULDN'T HAVE, Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance Two
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JAZZ EMU: YOU SHOULDN'T HAVE, Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance Two

When perusing the shows at this year's Fringe, I saw one with a poster that made me stop and stare. A man wearing aviator glasses stood in front of a pink background, holding a bleeding heart in his hand. Who was this man? Jazz Emu? What kind of a name is that? I simply had to find out, so I booked a ticket to see Jazz Emu: You Shouldn’t Have

Jazz Emu: You Shouldn’t Have follows the character of Jazz Emu (created and played by Archie Henderson) who is a world-famous musician, touring the world with his show. Unfortunately, after an offhand comment, he is cancelled by the goblin community (yes, there are goblins in this world. Just roll with it) and must work to regain the love of the world through a new show. Here’s the thing - Jazz Emu is just not a good person, and it’s hilarious to watch him try to redeem himself, oblivious of the hole he keeps digging.

Henderson does a great job of creating a backstory for the character of Jazz Emu without too much exposition, instead incorporating his past into songs and different bits. There are some hilarious FaceTime calls with Jazz Emu’s father, who is trying to convince him to give up on music and return to the family business of Foley artists. Even when there are technical errors he stays in character, leading to some hilarious quips and some swearing at a digital saxophone.

You Shouldn’t Have has some of the most effective screen usage I’ve seen, especially with musical comedy shows. During songs like “I’ve Got Something To Tell You” and “MSN Messenger,” it shows lyrics along with music videos. It is also used for some sections while Jazz Emu gets ready for his next performance. There is also a fantastic moment about the struggles of Captcha that had me on the verge of tears of laughter. 

But of course, the highlight of You Shouldn’t Have is the music. How do you describe Jazz Emu’s music? Obviously, there’s jazz, but there are also techno bits similar to Daft Punk. Bo Burnham in the style of Daft Punk? Maybe; Jazz Emu is his own thing, and I’m sure he’s quite proud of that. The music is both witty and catchy, songs that will have you jamming out and laughing at the same time. “Funkbot 10,000?” Banger. “Dear English Language?” Absolutely slaps. 

Ultimately, Jazz Emu: You Shouldn’t Have is a brilliant combination of storytelling through a ridiculous character, jokes, and music that will have you jamming out in your seat. It’s one of the best shows I’ve seen so far at the Fringe. I’ve already booked my ticket for Jazz Emu’s Pleasure Garden and can’t wait to get into more of his work!

Jazz Emu: You Shouldn’t Have runs at Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance Two at 21:40 until 27 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
Claybody Theatre To Stage The Premiere Of Deborah McAndrews New Play SONG OF THE SYTCH Thi Photo
Claybody Theatre To Stage The Premiere Of Deborah McAndrew's New Play SONG OF THE SYTCH This October

Claybody Theatre has announced that this October it will be presenting the world premiere of Song of the Sytch, Deborah McAndrew's new play about secrets and subversion in the dark heart of the Potteries during the Second World War.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CERTAIN DEATH AND OTHER CONSIDERATIONS, ZOO Playground Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CERTAIN DEATH AND OTHER CONSIDERATIONS, ZOO Playground

The world is going to end in 80 years and two couples are deciding whether it’s still a good idea to have children. And then one of the women falls for the other couple’s surrogate. Certain Death and Other Considerations has a stand-out premise, exploring the very real issue of eco-anxiety through a fun, apocalypse romantic drama. The execution of this premise, however, falls a little short.

3
Review: GREATEST DAYS, Kings Theatre Photo
Review: GREATEST DAYS, King's Theatre

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Take That’s first ever UK number 1 single Pray and coinciding with the summer 2023 release of the movie of this smash hit musical – Greatest Days is sure to be a night out you will Never Forget.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHOW ME YOUR TATTOO, The Stands New Town Theatre Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHOW ME YOUR TATTOO, The Stand's New Town Theatre

Like tattoos, this show might fit the same format as others out there, but each one is entirely unique. This isn’t someone who has perfected a routine to perform on repeat, his witty remarks and off-the-cuff jokes are entirely in response to audience participation and this just shows off his natural ability to make anything funny.

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE BRIEF LIFE AND MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF BORIS III, KING OF BULGARIA, Pleasance Dome, QueenDomeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE BRIEF LIFE AND MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF BORIS III, KING OF BULGARIA, Pleasance Dome, QueenDome
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANGELA BEEVERS: HOW TO WRITE A EULOGY THAT KILLS, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, SnugEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANGELA BEEVERS: HOW TO WRITE A EULOGY THAT KILLS, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Snug
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JAZZ EMU: YOU SHOULDN'T HAVE, Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance TwoEDINBURGH 2023: Review: JAZZ EMU: YOU SHOULDN'T HAVE, Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance Two
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: RHYS JAMES: SPILT MILK, Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance OneEDINBURGH 2023: Review: RHYS JAMES: SPILT MILK, Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance One

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/05-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unforgettable Girl
Pleasance Courtyard (Beneath) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
An Tobar & Mull Theatre (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Talla Nan Community Hall (9/12-9/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Night: I Have A Girlfriend
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Clash: Death in the Arena
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
Tron Theatre (9/14-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You