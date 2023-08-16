EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISSIE & THE SKIDDLE WITCH: A CLIMATE CHANGE MUSICAL, Greenside @ Riddle's Court

The hope-filled musical comes to Edinburgh

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISSIE & THE SKIDDLE WITCH: A CLIMATE CHANGE MUSICAL, Greenside @ Riddle's Court

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISSIE & THE SKIDDLE WITCH: A CLIMATE CHANGE MUSICAL, Greenside @ Riddle's Court Geologise Theatre brings its environment-focussed musical to the Edinburgh Fringe. Written by Roberta Wilkinson and Matthew Kemp, the show is inspired by conversations with climate researchers and boasts a second-hand set, props and costumes, harmonised with hues of blues and yellows against a painted backdrop of a coastline.

Chrissie (played by Wilkinson) is 13 years old and lives in the fictional town of Skiddle, where you can see an offshore wind farm to your left and an oil rig to your right. While working on a petition for her MP, she is conflicted by her dad’s role in the oil and gas sector, and what the scientists say about stopping all new oil extraction to reduce the impacts of climate change.

After a major storm, Chrissie is sent by her school teacher to offer help in the community and finds herself face-to-face with the so-called “Skiddle Witch”. Chrissie goes on to discover more about the wider world and her own immediate sphere than she’d have ever expected.

Wilkinson and Kemp juggle the characters nicely between them, with Kemp accompanying the pair on piano as they sing through the lively all-age friendly songs, that err ever-so-slightly on the repetitive side. This reviewer left the venue humming the recurring theme about “1.5 degrees” and a rap about the ocean was a particular highlight.

A particularly nice touch by the company includes the opportunity to meet with climate scientists after the show to “chat climate change” with interactive activities in tow. Audiences can learn more about the Albedo Effect – a way of measuring how well a particular material can reflect sunlight – among other factoids.

The show very much does what it says on the tin as a climate change musical and is pitched for a family audience. It sets the global climate crisis through a suitable local lens to avoid doom and gloom, and to engage its audience, but this reviewer wonders if the very unsubtle subtitle will only attract audiences already committed to the cause.

That said, the story is sure to reassure concerned young audiences that everyone has their part to play in the climate crisis movement, and this public engagement effort has to be applauded.

Chrissie and the Skiddle Witch: A Climate Change Musical at Greenside @ Riddle’s Court until 19 Aug

Artwork: Cecily Church




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHANE DANIEL BYRNE: BUT HES GAY, Gilded Balloon Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHANE DANIEL BYRNE: BUT HE'S GAY, Gilded Balloon

But he's gay... The award-winning Shane Daniel Byrne is Irish comedy's new wonderkid (in his mid-30s). Back in Edinburgh for the first time after winning second place at So you Think You're Funny 2019. Once considered an exciting talent of contemporary performance art in Dublin he messed that up and now he's a comedian.

2
Frank Skinner Adds Final Extra Date to Edinburgh Festival Fringe Run as Absolute Radio Sho Photo
Frank Skinner Adds Final Extra Date to Edinburgh Festival Fringe Run as Absolute Radio Show Podcast Hits 100 Million Downloads

Comic legend Frank Skinner adds a final extra date to his critically acclaimed sold-out show, '30 Years of Dirt,' at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. This comes as his Absolute Radio Show podcast reaches a milestone 100 million downloads. Don't miss his hilarious performance on Saturday, August 19th at 10:20pm at Assembly Hall, Main Hall.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUNSHINE ON LEITH, Assembly Rooms, Bijou Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUNSHINE ON LEITH, Assembly Rooms, Bijou

Captivate Theatre’s production of Sunshine on Leith walks the line between emotional and funny to near-perfection, providing an endlessly entertaining performance of this much-loved show. The whole cast brings a balanced performance throughout; one that is theatrical and fun at the show’s highs, yet capable of capturing deep emotion in its heavier moments.

4
Cast Set Ahead Of A MIRRORED MONET Debut At EdFringe Photo
Cast Set Ahead Of A MIRRORED MONET Debut At EdFringe

The cast of a brand new musical based on the life of painter Claude Monet has been announced ahead of its debut run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

From This Author - Fiona Scott

Fiona works towards her medicinal chemistry PhD by day but can usually be found in a theatre at night. She enjoys writing about science, musicals and more!... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ON YOUR BIKE, Gilded Balloon Patter HooseEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ON YOUR BIKE, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHILD OF SUNDAY, Laughing Horse @ The Counting HouseEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHILD OF SUNDAY, Laughing Horse @ The Counting House
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STUART GOLDSMITH: SPOILERS, Monkey BarrelEDINBURGH 2023: Review: STUART GOLDSMITH: SPOILERS, Monkey Barrel
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TINK, Underbelly CloverEDINBURGH 2023: Review: TINK, Underbelly Clover

Videos

Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Report to an Academy
SCENA Theatre (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bishops
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Pope: Holy Cow
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nuclear Children
Pleasance Courtyard (Attic) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schërzo
Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Carradale Village Hall (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You