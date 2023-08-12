EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANNABEL MARLOW . . . IS THIS OKAY??, Pleasance Courtyard, The Attic

A show that I really wanted to love, but ended up enjoying to a lesser extent

By: Aug. 12, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANNABEL MARLOW . . . IS THIS OKAY??, Pleasance Courtyard, The Attic

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANNABEL MARLOW . . . IS THIS OKAY??, Pleasance Courtyard, The Attic

Annabel Marlow . . . is this okay?? begins with Marlow having an offstage conversation with her mother, who is trying to convince her to come on stage. The conversation is cute, establishing Marlow as a bit of an insecure performer as she arrives on stage dolled up in makeup and a colourful plaid dress. But then, as soon as she begins playing, the extrovert performer in her emerges and her true personality is revealed. 

If the show had simply been categorised as “Music” and not “Comedy,” I believe that I would have enjoyed it more, as I went in expecting more comedy than singing and playing instruments. There are some good jokes, but they tended to be few and far between the songs. Marlow’s more emotional songs, like one about her year in lockdown, are fantastic songs and would fit in an EP or album. Unfortunately, they just don’t fit in a 60-minute comedy show where time is precious and audience members are looking for laughs.

Even with this criticism, the show is still more than just okay. There are some true highlights of the show, including “Very Relaxed Person,” an irony-filled song about definitely not having anxiety and overthinking everything (a song I could definitely relate to!). The song proves that Marlow has the ability to be funny while also using her musical talents, but it is rare for this to return in later songs. And Marlow certainly isn’t without talent - I found myself in awe of her range and strength, especially doing two musical shows a day!

Ultimately, Annabel Marlow . . . is this okay?? was a show that I really wanted to love, but ended up just enjoying a bit. Marlow has an incredible voice and musical talent, but I was hoping for more of a solid story. The beginning is incredibly strong and has some great jokes and songs, but hearing about Marlow’s love life for nearly the entire show gets tiring at times, particularly when it gets vulgar. It is a promising debut and I look forward to seeing what Marlow can do as she grows as a performer. 

Annabel Marlow . . . is this okay?? runs at the Pleasance Courtyard, the Attic at 18:30 from 12 to 27 August (no performance on 16 August).

Photo Credit: Isaac Qureshi




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WELL HAVE NUN OF IT, Underbelly Cowgate Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WE'LL HAVE NUN OF IT, Underbelly Cowgate

Derry Girls meets Spring Awakening in this absolute triumph of new musical theatre writing. Performed by a talented young cast, this is a show that deserves a very long life. We’ll Have Nun Of It follows a year in the life of four close friends at an Irish Catholic boarding school in the 1960s. Each of the girls has their own backstory and personality, very quickly distinctive, and the dynamics between each of them are fun to watch play out.

2
Alex Edelmans JUST FOR US to Hold Benefit Performance at Edinburgh Fringe in Honour of Dir Photo
Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US to Hold Benefit Performance at Edinburgh Fringe in Honour of Director Adam Brace

Presented by Alex Edelman, Soho Theatre and Pleasance, tickets are now on sale for a special one-off benefit performance of Alex Edelman's award-winning JUST FOR US on Saturday 26 August at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in honour of the show's director Adam Brace (Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show, Leo Reich's Literally Who Cares). All profits will go to an Award that will be set up in Adam Brace's name which supports talent in the way Adam did, with details to follow.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: John Hastings Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: John Hastings Q&A

BWW caught up with John Hastings to chat about bringing The Times They Are A John Hastings to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: EIGG THE MUSICAL, Greenside Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: EIGG THE MUSICAL, Greenside

Situated in Scotland's Inner Hebrides, the Isle of Eigg has a fascinating history of sovereignty. Not long ago, the inhabitants on Eigg faced a different type of invader; a celebrity Laird looking to create a Gaelic island utopia. Will the citizens support his vision? Can they put up with his antics? Can he accept that a medieval landlord mentality no longer works on Eigg? The transfer to community ownership hatched on Eigg is arguably the most captivating example of Scottish land reform. Come celebrate this small island tale at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August!

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... (read more about this author)

Interview: 'We Couldn't Do It Without Each Other': Rolan Bell and Ross Virgo on Corpsing, Instant Chemistry and Love for THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONGInterview: 'We Couldn't Do It Without Each Other': Rolan Bell and Ross Virgo on Corpsing, Instant Chemistry and Love for THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MOSES STORM: PERFECT CULT, Pleasance Courtyard BeneathEDINBURGH 2023: Review: MOSES STORM: PERFECT CULT, Pleasance Courtyard Beneath
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LUCAS O'NEIL: EMOTIONAL MAN, Just The Tonic At The CavesEDINBURGH 2023: Review: LUCAS O'NEIL: EMOTIONAL MAN, Just The Tonic At The Caves
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: PHILIPP KOSTELECKY: DADDY'S HOME, The Stand Comedy Club 2EDINBURGH 2023: Review: PHILIPP KOSTELECKY: DADDY'S HOME, The Stand Comedy Club 2

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Pope: Holy Cow
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Public – The Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ria Lina: Riawakening
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sex Talks
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You