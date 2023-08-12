EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANNABEL MARLOW . . . IS THIS OKAY??, Pleasance Courtyard, The Attic

Annabel Marlow . . . is this okay?? begins with Marlow having an offstage conversation with her mother, who is trying to convince her to come on stage. The conversation is cute, establishing Marlow as a bit of an insecure performer as she arrives on stage dolled up in makeup and a colourful plaid dress. But then, as soon as she begins playing, the extrovert performer in her emerges and her true personality is revealed.

If the show had simply been categorised as “Music” and not “Comedy,” I believe that I would have enjoyed it more, as I went in expecting more comedy than singing and playing instruments. There are some good jokes, but they tended to be few and far between the songs. Marlow’s more emotional songs, like one about her year in lockdown, are fantastic songs and would fit in an EP or album. Unfortunately, they just don’t fit in a 60-minute comedy show where time is precious and audience members are looking for laughs.

Even with this criticism, the show is still more than just okay. There are some true highlights of the show, including “Very Relaxed Person,” an irony-filled song about definitely not having anxiety and overthinking everything (a song I could definitely relate to!). The song proves that Marlow has the ability to be funny while also using her musical talents, but it is rare for this to return in later songs. And Marlow certainly isn’t without talent - I found myself in awe of her range and strength, especially doing two musical shows a day!

Ultimately, Annabel Marlow . . . is this okay?? was a show that I really wanted to love, but ended up just enjoying a bit. Marlow has an incredible voice and musical talent, but I was hoping for more of a solid story. The beginning is incredibly strong and has some great jokes and songs, but hearing about Marlow’s love life for nearly the entire show gets tiring at times, particularly when it gets vulgar. It is a promising debut and I look forward to seeing what Marlow can do as she grows as a performer.

Annabel Marlow . . . is this okay?? runs at the Pleasance Courtyard, the Attic at 18:30 from 12 to 27 August (no performance on 16 August).

Photo Credit: Isaac Qureshi