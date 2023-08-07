EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALEXANDER BENNETT: I CAN'T STAND THE MAN, MYSELF, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose

How do you deal with self-hatred? Do you go to therapy? Do you talk to your friends about it? Or do you create a one-hour comedy show and put it up at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival? For Alexander Bennett, the third option was the way to go. And it’s a good thing he did, as Alexander Bennett: I Can't Stand the Man, Myself is one of the funniest shows at the Fringe, taking on a dark topic and making it more approachable.

Bennett gets into his own lack of self-confidence, noting the irony of a stand-up comedian saying this by themselves on stage in front of an audience, clarifying that this is in his personal life, during the unpredictable moments that take place off stage.

One of my favourite parts of the show was established at the very beginning of the show, where Bennett promised that if there were any uncomfortable moments, he would play calming music and smile. And indeed, those uncomfortable moments did come, made hilarious by Bennett staring blankly into the audience with a grin on his face as instrumental music played. I’ve always found that I love it when a comedian can make moments like that work, and Bennett certainly did!

In terms of crowd work, Bennett had some fun with members of the audience, heckling those who came in late and claiming that several men in the audience wanted to sleep with him. None of the jests were in bad taste and the audience was laughing along with the singled-out people, not at them.

Ultimately, Alexander Bennett: I Can’t Stand the Man, Myself is a surprisingly powerful show that, even with a dark theme, manages to bring some light into the world. I won’t go into spoilers, but the show has a brilliant ending that ties everything together, illustrating the person that Bennett wants to be in a hilarious way that will leave you in tears of laughter. Maybe, with enough self-confidence and a dream, we can all become that person.

Alexander Bennett: I Can’t Stand the Man, Myself runs at the Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose in Coorie at 21:00 from 7 to 27 August (no performance on 14 August).

Photo Credit: Ollie Craig