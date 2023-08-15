EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADVENTURE BUBBLE SHOW WITH MILKSHAKE, The Space Triplex

The mission: The Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 with a two-year-old and an eight-year-old. The objective: To find the best children's shows, suiting both age groups. Here goes nothing!

We arrive laden with emergency snacks, grateful to have booked early, as the 10:00am show is completely sold out. The excitement coming from the fairly young children seated on the front row floor is palpable. The momentarily stern Dr Bubble welcomes us to the show, setting out ground rules for children to promise to sit in their seats, no matter how much they feel compelled to run onto stage and pop bubbles. A makeshift barrier marks the stage area, to help with the guidance and surprisingly there are no toddler breakaways.

We meet Milkshake the effervescent magic dolly, keen to embark on a big bubble adventure. Dr Bubble is a vision in his sparkly waistcoat suit and a multicoloured bobble hat, adding to the vibrant and playful atmosphere. Milkshake is eye-catching in a bright tutu with a clown wig and a playful nature.

The bubble work exceeds expectation, being both exquisite and mesmerising. We see impossibly complex creations of shadow bubbles, light bubbles, square bubbles, smoke bubbles, tubes and even floating pointy rockets.

Classical music such as "The Typewriter" by Leroy Anderson, beautifully accentuates the action and adds a layer to the mood. Such musical choices are astute, making the intention of the piece universally accessible.

Dr Bubble and Milkshake jostle for glory in a story of boundaries in friendships, through their united bubble play, creating wondrous spinning carousels, track bubbles, vortexes, bubble puppets, and best of all giant bubbles leading into a million-bubble finale.

As a bonus, the duo promise that every child can be photographed inside their own bubble, at the end of the show and my two revel at the opportunity, clambering to the entrance hall to get their moment alongside Milkshake.

It held the eight-year-olds attention throughout, whilst the two-year-old needed a snack and a cuddle during a shadow screen story section.

The Adventure Bubble Show with Milkshake is true bubble artistry, visually dazzling, thoroughly beautiful and bubble-tastic, a tempting treat for children and adults alike.

Catch Adventure Bubble Show with Milkshake at The Space Triplex, from 4-20 August 2023 at 10:00am.