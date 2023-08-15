EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADVENTURE BUBBLE SHOW WITH MILKSHAKE, The Space Triplex

Visually dazzling, thoroughly beautiful and utterly bubble-tastic!

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADVENTURE BUBBLE SHOW WITH MILKSHAKE, The Space Triplex

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADVENTURE BUBBLE SHOW WITH MILKSHAKE, The Space Triplex

The mission: The Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 with a two-year-old and an eight-year-old. The objective: To find the best children's shows, suiting both age groups. Here goes nothing!

We arrive laden with emergency snacks, grateful to have booked early, as the 10:00am show is completely sold out. The excitement coming from the fairly young children seated on the front row floor is palpable. The momentarily stern Dr Bubble welcomes us to the show, setting out ground rules for children to promise to sit in their seats, no matter how much they feel compelled to run onto stage and pop bubbles. A makeshift barrier marks the stage area, to help with the guidance and surprisingly there are no toddler breakaways.

We meet Milkshake the effervescent magic dolly, keen to embark on a big bubble adventure. Dr Bubble is a vision in his sparkly waistcoat suit and a multicoloured bobble hat, adding to the vibrant and playful atmosphere. Milkshake is eye-catching in a bright tutu with a clown wig and a playful nature.

The bubble work exceeds expectation, being both exquisite and mesmerising. We see impossibly complex creations of shadow bubbles, light bubbles, square bubbles, smoke bubbles, tubes and even floating pointy rockets.

Classical music such as "The Typewriter" by Leroy Anderson, beautifully accentuates the action and adds a layer to the mood. Such musical choices are astute, making the intention of the piece universally accessible.

Dr Bubble and Milkshake jostle for glory in a story of boundaries in friendships, through their united bubble play, creating wondrous spinning carousels, track bubbles, vortexes, bubble puppets, and best of all giant bubbles leading into a million-bubble finale.

As a bonus, the duo promise that every child can be photographed inside their own bubble, at the end of the show and my two revel at the opportunity, clambering to the entrance hall to get their moment alongside Milkshake.

It held the eight-year-olds attention throughout, whilst the two-year-old needed a snack and a cuddle during a shadow screen story section.

The Adventure Bubble Show with Milkshake is true bubble artistry, visually dazzling, thoroughly beautiful and bubble-tastic, a tempting treat for children and adults alike.

Catch Adventure Bubble Show with Milkshake at The Space Triplex, from 4-20 August 2023 at 10:00am.




RELATED STORIES

1
New Date Set For WIESENTHAL at Edinburgh Fringe Photo
New Date Set For WIESENTHAL at Edinburgh Fringe

Sell out Edinburgh Fringe success Wiesenthal has added an extra performance on Tuesday 22 August at 1.50pm! Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday 15 August.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MC HAMMERSMITH: STRAIGHT OUTTA BROMPTON, Monkey Barrel Comedy, Mon Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MC HAMMERSMITH: STRAIGHT OUTTA BROMPTON, Monkey Barrel Comedy, Monkey Barrel 1

MC Hammersmith: Straight Outta Brompton is a delightful hour of freestyle rapping that will leave you in awe of Naameh’s skills and clapping along to his sharp and hilarious raps.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE TRIALS OF GALILEO, Greenside @ Infirmary Street Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE TRIALS OF GALILEO, Greenside @ Infirmary Street

The Trials of Galileo is a beautiful reflection on one man’s struggle between mathematical truth and his devotion to God without being too heavy on either math or faith. Hardy feels as though he is born to play Galileo.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ACTUALLY, LOVE, Pleasance Courtyard (The Green) Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ACTUALLY, LOVE, Pleasance Courtyard (The Green)

Following the success of Don’t Say MacBeth! and Sex with Friends, GOYA Theatre returns to Edinburgh Fringe with the music theatre piece Actually, Love. A funny, touching two-hander that interrogates how art and identity intersect, it will definitely make you laugh and may even make you cry. 

From This Author - Christiana Rose

Christiana Rose has been writing for BroadwayWorld Scotland (EdFringe edition) since 2019 and is an award winning cabaret performer in her own right. Her work background is in performance event m... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OLAF FALAFEL'S SUPER STUPID SHOW (20% MORE STUPIDER), The Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: OLAF FALAFEL'S SUPER STUPID SHOW (20% MORE STUPIDER), The Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADVENTURE BUBBLE SHOW WITH MILKSHAKE, The Space TriplexEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADVENTURE BUBBLE SHOW WITH MILKSHAKE, The Space Triplex
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL, The Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL, The Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MAMOUN ELAGAB: WHY I LOVE WHITE PEOPLE, The Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: MAMOUN ELAGAB: WHY I LOVE WHITE PEOPLE, The Pleasance Courtyard

Videos

Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ice Hole: A Cardboard Comedy
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Birthmarked
Assembly Rooms (Ballroom) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Interrogation
Summerhall (Old Lab) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Carrbridge Village Hall (9/15-9/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Kitty Must Die
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Black Blues Brothers
Assembly Rooms (Music Hall) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You