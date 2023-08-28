EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 1000 MINIATURE MEADOWS, Pleasance Courtyard, Info Shed

When I picked up my listening pack for 1000 Miniature Meadows

from the Info Booth in Pleasance Courtyard, I was a bit confused. I was simply handed a card, which had a sticker on it that said to open it in the Courtyard. Opening the envelope and taking a look at its contents, I found a card with context and instructions for the “performance” along with a packet of seeds. Almost immediately, I was asking questions - Am I meant to listen to this in the Courtyard? Why isn’t there a QR code for the Soundcloud? Is seed bombing legal in Scotland?

I had been under the assumption that it was possible to listen to 1000 Miniature Meadows anywhere, so I had originally planned to listen to it in the Courtyard between shows. But, the audio began with a request to sit under a tree or “where you think a tree should grow” and I struggled to find a place to go. There were also other segments in which you were asked to move around, occasionally picking up things like soil or pouring seeds into your hands.

Throughout the auditory experience, the narrator refers to you as “You the human, the listener,” which sounded strange and made me feel voyeuristic as if I was listening in on some conversation that was supposed to be secret. It is difficult to describe the show as there is not really a storyline to follow. Instead, you are simply listening to others talk about their connections to nature, ranging from children rambling about bees to scientists discussing endangered and extinct animals. There were also loud background noises throughout the experience which grew irritating quite quickly including buzzing insects and a strange clicking noise. The stories were also punctuated with long moments of silence that seemed to only exist to pad the runtime.

Ultimately, 1000 Miniature Meadows is an interesting concept and certainly a step in the right direction when it comes to ecologically aware shows, but a lack of instructions before the show “begins” and the lack of a plot make it difficult to enjoy.

The concept is interesting and could be used for people visiting natural spots like parks, but it did not feel like the right fit for a city-based festival like the Fringe.

1000 Miniature Meadows runs until 28 August. Listening Packs can be collected between 11:00 and 19:00 at the Pleasance Courtyard Info Shed.