EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 1000 MINIATURE MEADOWS, Pleasance Courtyard, Info Shed

'1000 Miniature Meadows is an interesting concept and certainly a step in the right direction when it comes to ecologically-aware shows'

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADRIAN BLISS: INSIDE EVERYONE, Pleasance Dome, AceDome Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADRIAN BLISS: INSIDE EVERYONE, Pleasance Dome, AceDome
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 2 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Photo 3 Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Review: 42ND STREET, Theatre Royal, Glasgow Photo 4 Review: 42ND STREET, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 1000 MINIATURE MEADOWS, Pleasance Courtyard, Info Shed
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 1000 MINIATURE MEADOWS, Pleasance Courtyard, Info Shed When I picked up my listening pack for 1000 Miniature Meadows from the Info Booth in Pleasance Courtyard, I was a bit confused. I was simply handed a card, which had a sticker on it that said to open it in the Courtyard. Opening the envelope and taking a look at its contents, I found a card with context and instructions for the “performance” along with a packet of seeds. Almost immediately, I was asking questions - Am I meant to listen to this in the Courtyard? Why isn’t there a QR code for the Soundcloud? Is seed bombing legal in Scotland?

I had been under the assumption that it was possible to listen to 1000 Miniature Meadows anywhere, so I had originally planned to listen to it in the Courtyard between shows. But, the audio began with a request to sit under a tree or “where you think a tree should grow” and I struggled to find a place to go. There were also other segments in which you were asked to move around, occasionally picking up things like soil or pouring seeds into your hands.

Throughout the auditory experience, the narrator refers to you as “You the human, the listener,” which sounded strange and made me feel voyeuristic as if I was listening in on some conversation that was supposed to be secret. It is difficult to describe the show as there is not really a storyline to follow. Instead, you are simply listening to others talk about their connections to nature, ranging from children rambling about bees to scientists discussing endangered and extinct animals. There were also loud background noises throughout the experience which grew irritating quite quickly including buzzing insects and a strange clicking noise. The stories were also punctuated with long moments of silence that seemed to only exist to pad the runtime.

Ultimately, 1000 Miniature Meadows is an interesting concept and certainly a step in the right direction when it comes to ecologically aware shows, but a lack of instructions before the show “begins” and the lack of a plot make it difficult to enjoy.

The concept is interesting and could be used for people visiting natural spots like parks, but it did not feel like the right fit for a city-based festival like the Fringe. 

1000 Miniature Meadows runs until 28 August. Listening Packs can be collected between 11:00 and 19:00 at the Pleasance Courtyard Info Shed.




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: IVE GOT SOME THINGS TO GET OFF MY CHEST, Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: I'VE GOT SOME THINGS TO GET OFF MY CHEST,

According to Google, Eva's boobs weigh the same as: two and a half bottles of tequila; two bricks; or the average newborn baby. Quite a weight on your back and finding bras off the rack for a rack that size is near impossible. Despite being an ideal candidate, misogynistic medical standards leave Eva feeling like a tit for asking for a boob reduction - will the whole thing be a bust?

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STRING V SPITTA, Pleasance Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STRING V SPITTA, Pleasance

A kids party... but for adults. Soho Theatre's smash-hit musical comedy about two rival children's entertainers, starring Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts, Taskmaster, Stath Lets Flats) and Ed MacArthur (Bad Education, Dreamland, The Now Show).

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: NOBODYS TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, Underbelly Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: NOBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, Underbelly

'Who are you Jamie!?' 'I'm that bitch!' Jamie is not in fact, that bitch. Jamie has just been dumped for a man who goes to the gym. Jamie is a hot mess. Jamie needs to reinvent himself. Celebrating the dizzying romance and heart-breaking tragedy of friendship, Jamie Finn blends storytelling, comedy and original music as he explores the chaotic wilderness of platonic love and searches for someone who will finally talk about Jamie!

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: PUBLIC- THE MUSICAL, Pleasance Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: PUBLIC- THE MUSICAL, Pleasance

Usually avoid public bathrooms? Here's one you won't want to miss! This award-winning new musical follows four unlikely strangers who find themselves trapped together in a gender-neutral public toilet. With an hour to kill until maintenance arrives, the group navigates unexpected challenges, pungent opinions and some seriously sticky conversations. Created by queer-led theatre collective Stroud & Notes, Public – The Musical explores stories of identity, connection and compassion, alongside an electrifying pop/rock score. This will be a trip to the bathroom you'll never forget!

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LORNA ROSE TREEN: SKIN PIGEON, Pleasance Courtyard, The AtticEDINBURGH 2023: Review: LORNA ROSE TREEN: SKIN PIGEON, Pleasance Courtyard, The Attic
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HOW TO LIVE A JELLICLE LIFE: LIFE LESSONS FROM THE 2019 HIT MUSICAL 'CATS', Pleasance DomeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: HOW TO LIVE A JELLICLE LIFE: LIFE LESSONS FROM THE 2019 HIT MUSICAL 'CATS', Pleasance Dome
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JOSH WELLER: AGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: JOSH WELLER: AGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: NEWSREVUE, Pleasance Courtyard, The GrandEDINBURGH 2023: Review: NEWSREVUE, Pleasance Courtyard, The Grand

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ria Lina: Riawakening
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Osprey Arena (9/18-9/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Pope: Holy Cow
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Carradale Village Hall (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
An Tobar & Mull Theatre (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Nethy Bridge Community Centre (9/13-9/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You