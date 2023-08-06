EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KEVIN QUANTUM: MOMENTUM, Assembly

Kevin Quantum: Momentum runs at Assembly until 27 August

By: Aug. 06, 2023

Kevin Quantum is a physicist turned magician who combines the elements of both careers to make for quite a unique show. 

Quantum is also an incredibly charismatic host for the hour. He involves children and adults in his show and uses a camera for close-up magic onstage as it is a big room and this makes the sleight-of-hand tricks pretty mind blowing. 

With my cynical middle-aged reviewer eyes, I was constantly on the watch for any potential misdirection but he has me well and truly flummoxed. The selection of audience participation is done via a foam brick thrown randomly into the audience and occasionally batted around so plants are out of the question. 

It's a fairly gentle show with lots of laughs for the younger kids and general silliness which means the show finale is quite the surprise. Obviously, being neither a scientist or a magician I'm not exactly sure how much peril Quantum is actually in but it feels like a lot. His final stunt is a nice callback to the start of the show and it is also deeply impressive.

Momentum is a remarkable show suitable for all ages with some truly magnificent illusions.

Momentum is at the Assembly Rooms - Music Hall · 16:45 · Aug 5-21, 23-27




