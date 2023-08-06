EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KEVIN QUANTUM: MOMENTUM, Assembly

Kevin Quantum: Momentum runs at Assembly until 27 August
POPULAR
Kevin Quantum is a physicist turned magician who combines the elements of both careers to make for quite a unique show.
Quantum is also an incredibly charismatic host for the hour. He involves children and adults in his show and uses a camera for close-up magic onstage as it is a big room and this makes the sleight-of-hand tricks pretty mind blowing.
With my cynical middle-aged reviewer eyes, I was constantly on the watch for any potential misdirection but he has me well and truly flummoxed. The selection of audience participation is done via a foam brick thrown randomly into the audience and occasionally batted around so plants are out of the question.
It's a fairly gentle show with lots of laughs for the younger kids and general silliness which means the show finale is quite the surprise. Obviously, being neither a scientist or a magician I'm not exactly sure how much peril Quantum is actually in but it feels like a lot. His final stunt is a nice callback to the start of the show and it is also deeply impressive.
Momentum is a remarkable show suitable for all ages with some truly magnificent illusions.
Momentum is at the Assembly Rooms - Music Hall · 16:45 · Aug 5-21, 23-27
Videos
|Bishops
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
|Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
|Sex Talks
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/15)
|Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
|Colin Geddis: OVERKILL
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/19-9/19)
|Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
|Unforgettable Girl
Pleasance Courtyard (Beneath) (8/02-8/28)
|COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
|Report to an Academy
SCENA Theatre (8/04-8/27)
|NewsRevue (HMS Unthinkable)
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/27)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You