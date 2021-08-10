EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: MY CAR PLAYS TAPES, Summerhall Online

Originally meant to be staged at Summerhall as an in-person show, My Car Plays Tapes has been filmed as an online production. Written before the pandemic, writer and performer John Osborne explains that elements of the show seem to resonate more since the events of the past year (except for maybe the part about wishing to spend more time at home).

Osborne has two jobs. He is a support worker for adults with learning disabilities and he loves it. Most support workers have multiple jobs as it only pays minimum wage and his other job is as a writer and performer, driving to rural locations to stage his work in village halls. For both these jobs, Osborne needs his car.

After news that his car is no longer fit to run, someone passes their old car onto him. It held a lot of memories for the original owner and all she asks is that someone takes care of it. It's very old and the radio doesn't work so he'll have to make do with the tape deck. Luckily, Osborne has kept all of his mixed tapes from his teenage years and his soundtrack for driving around the country are the anthems of his youth.

Osborne is a gentle and thoughtful storyteller. There's not really any major drama to this story but it is still completely captivating. Sitting in an armchair throughout the film, there's a feeling as though you're listening to a good pal tell you a story in the pub. The care Osborne obviously gives to both his of his jobs is touching and uplifting making this play an utter joy to watch.

My Car Plays Tapes is available at Summerhall Online from 6 August.