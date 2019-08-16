EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: ZOË COOMBS MARR: BOSSY BOTTOM, Monkey Barrel Comedy

Zoë Coombs Marr's 2016 show Trigger Warning was the bonkers brainchild of a comedian fed up with the tribulations of being a woman in comedy.

She toured as a bloke called Dave for a few years which, as she puts it, "did wonders" for her career. This time around, she claims she will do "a normal comedy show".

Zoë always creates a delightful atmosphere at her shows. She just looks like she's having the best time. With a glint in her eye, she refers to the audience as a hive mind. "You normally laugh at that!" she'll yell, or "You're in a funny mood today".

Bossy Bottom is a contradiction of being entirely predictable, yet surprising. Coombs Marr wears the structure of her show on her sleeve, so she can play with your expectations. You sort of know what's coming, and you're giddy for the impending laugh.

The show is meant to have no bells and whistles. No props. No tech. No politics. No guests. Of course, our master of ceremonies lies. She uses all these things - except the bells and whistles, though I wouldn't put it past her...

Zoë Coombs Marr: Bossy Bottom at Monkey Barrel Comedy until 25 August

Photo by Christa Holka





