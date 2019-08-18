EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: BROMANCE, Assembly Rooms - Music Hall

The art of circus skills involves trust, talent and intimate physical contact. In a social landscape where the gender stereotypes of what it means to be a man, and what are acceptable public interactions keep changing, how does this effect male acrobats?

Barely Methodical Troupe explored this when the tumbled into the Edinburgh Fringe in 2014 with the show Bromance, met with much acclaim and awards. After more success with runs such as the show Shift last year, they have brought Bromance back in a revamped form.

Beginning with a handshake, Louis Gift, Beren D'Amico and Charlie Wheeller twist, flip, balance and spin their way through the complexities of male interaction and expectations.

Masculinity can be fragile, but these performers showcase not only their physical strength but the power of trust. They're never afraid to show the tenderness of their bromance, and the emotional jealousy or weaknesses even an Adonis may experience.

The stunts are spellbinding. Shrieks and gasps echo around the venue at multiple moments where the men put their lives in each other's hands.

Comedy, acrobatics and dance are of equal strength, and the trio hold the focus of the audience naturally through extremely harmonised movement, helped by the simplistic but perfect staging and lighting.

Bromance is a sizzling synchronised circus show, with a message, humour and spectacle.

