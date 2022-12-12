Dundee Rep's SMILE Ushers In A New Era Of Theatre Experience

Commissioned by The Space and Creative Scotland, Dundee Rep are teaming up with innovative Scottish production company Neon8 to present a virtual reality (VR) experience of the Rep's smash-hit, Smile, charting the story of Dundee United manager Jim McLean written by Philip Differ and directed by Sally Reid.

Following a successful sharing of Smile with a live audience pre-pandemic and a multi-camera 2D filmed version in 2020/21, this will be a truly unique and immersive sharing of the show for audiences around the world which will also support a run of the show on the Dundee Rep stage between 18 February and 11 March 2023.

Available from 23 February 2023 to global audiences, the VR experience of Smile will be presented on Box Office VR, a unique VR player and no-subscription based platform developed by Neon8 and partners specifically for the arts industry to experiment with. The player provides a place where audiences who may not otherwise get to see certain shows, can experience a unique, immersive, 3D version of a production without leaving their house. VR film gives audiences that sense of being within the space. Furthermore, the experience is 180° (VR180) which means spectators do not need to be stood up or on a swivel-chair to look behind them as all the action happens right in front of them. Just like in a theatre. It is a gentle, passive, seated experience meaning those with limited mobility can also partake. Just recently, Neon8 won The Innovation Award at the prestigious Creative Edinburgh Awards for Box Office VR.

The Box Office VR experience supports mobile phone VR (iOS & Android), meaning a low-cost threshold for beginner experiences - all they need is a mobile phone and a simple mobile headset available from various retailers for around £25 which can be then used for watching more VR video content across other available mobile VR platforms.

Liam Sinclair, Executive Director and Joint CEO at Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre said: "We are so excited to be collaborating with Neon8 on creating this experience for audiences. Over the past two years Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre have embraced digital innovation as a way of creating new forms and points of access for our audiences. In September we were delighted to have won the Digital Innovation Award at the Dundee and Angus Chambers of Commerce Awards, and so launching Smile VR into the world builds on that momentum."

Neon8 is a small, powerhouse of a production company, run by husband-and-wife team, Kelman and Gemma Greig-Kicks. For the last 9 years they have been producing high quality, creative video content across the third sector, performing arts and technology industries with the last 2 years seeing them enter the world of immersive content and Virtual Reality. Focusing mainly on VR180 film, Neon8 have been working particularly with theatre producers and venues to help navigate this relatively New Medium, highlighting the benefits from a creative point of view, but also how they may develop audiences who might not come to the theatre usually or who simply cannot due to challenges of geography, disability, cost.

In December 2021, they launched the beta version of Box Office VR with world first VR versions of shows for production companies and venues in Edinburgh (Plutôt La Vie at the King's Theatre & Shaper/Caper at Dance Base) and London (Arthur Pita's Little Match Girl at Sadler's Wells).

Kelman and Gemma Greig-Kicks from Neon8 said: "Neon8 are delighted to be partnering with Dundee Rep on this commission by The Space and Creative Scotland, to create a virtual reality (VR) film of their acclaimed production of Smile, their wonderful tribute to the late, great Dundee United manager, Jim McLean. Whilst many people think VR is just for gamers or the totally tech-savvy, Neon8's VR work for theatre does not require you to be up on your feet or taking part - nor do you need a dedicated VR headset to view it! We are working to introduce folk to the joy of this gentle, accessible yet immersive VR experience - one that brings you right into the theatre space without actually being there. So, if you ever wondered what it felt like to be on the receiving end of one of Jim McLean's trademark outbursts, this VR capture will give you that unique experience. Up close and personal - virtually!"