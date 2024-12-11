Dundee Rep Theatre Announces New Collaboration With Dundee Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dundee audiences can look forward to a showcase of Scottish creative talent and exciting local performances in the new year as Dundee Rep Theatre kicks off 2025 with a celebration of Scottish work presented in collaboration with Dundee Fringe.

From heartwarming theatre to invigorating live music and whip-sharp comedy, these visiting productions celebrate the fresh and exciting homegrown artists currently creating work in Scotland, and sees Dundee Rep continue its dedication for nurturing local performance talent and showcasing Scottish stories that speak to the unique experiences of its local audiences.

The first three shows are in collaboration with Sweet Venues and featured in this year's Dundee Fringe. Kicking off on 6 February with Lubna Kerr's Chatterbox – a deeply honest and urgent story about identity and belonging, told through the eyes of a young Pakistani girl attending primary school 1970's Glasgow. The show captures her experiences of being shamed for not being able to speak English, being bullied for her differences, and how she found the way to deal with the news that her granddaughter has a similar stutter to the one that she also dealt with at a young age. Hot off the heels of a hit Edinburgh Fringe run that earned the show rave reviews in 2024, this show is sure to connect with anyone who has felt isolated simply for being different.

Then on 7 February, fans of the popular board game dungeons and dragons can take their game to the next stage with Dicebreaker: A Live D&D Adventure. Produced by local Dundee comedy company Icebreaker, this proudly nerdy show features a host of local Dundee comedians taking on the roles of reluctant heroes, fighting admist a world of magic, laughter and chaos… with every success of failure hanging on the roll of the dice. No two shows are ever the same, and is sure to be a hit for those who enjoy first-class improvised storytelling and character-based comedy.

Jekyll & Hyde: A One-Woman Show is the smash-hit reimagining of the classic Scottish story, which has earned lead performer Heather-Rose Andrews raves in the titular role. Playing stages around the world including the SoHo Playhouse in New York, this feminist, brutal and seductive production now comes to Dundee on 13 Feb, offering a new way to experience this classic tale of class, terror and hypocrisy in Victorian London.

On 15 Feb, Glasgow-born singer songwriter JJ Gilmour will be taking to the Rep stage, performing a selection of songs from his 5 solo albums alongside work from his previous career as the frontman of Scottish rock group, The Silencers. This special concert will be in anticipation of JJ celebrating 20 years plus work as a solo artist, with his upcoming compilation album “The Evolution of JJ Gilmour” set to release in March.

Then for those looking for something completely different, look no further than the Revelations of Rab McVie coming to the Rep on 20 – 21 March. Offering an immersive journey through a psychedelic dreamscape of live painting, live music, spoken word and theatre all courtesy of Scottish artists. Featuring darkly atmospheric alt-rock music courtesy of Edinburgh-based group The Filthy Tongues, projected painting by Maria Rud and a spellbinding central performance by legendary actor Tam Dean Burn. Join everyman Rab McVie as he travels through richly textured landscapes of bloodshed and war - a story of light in darkness, of hope in a torn world.

John David Henshaw, Artistic Director for Sweet Venues said:

"We're delighted to be working alongside Dundee Rep in bringing some of the highlights of Dundee Fringe to their stage. We've brought three productions to the Rep, with comedy and Dungeons and Dragons on a collision course from the home-grown talent of Chris Beattie and the wonderful Dicebreaker gang, the smash-hit Chatterbox from Lubna Kerr, and the international multi-award-winning Jekyll & Hyde: A One-Woman Show, starring Heather-Rose Andrews, written and created here in Dundee. This celebration in February brings together a taste of the brilliance and creativity that we are not only attracting to the city, but are making right here in Dundee.

Dundee boasts such a wealth of talent, and we are so proud to be standing side-by-side with Dundee Rep in ensuring that our brilliant creators are given a platform from which to share their voices and showcase performances from across our cultural landscape. Dundee's performers, makers, and audiences deserve to be loud and proud about the shows we make, and that's what Dundee Fringe and Dundee Rep are here to support and share with the city, and to make a big noise about across Scotland and beyond!"

