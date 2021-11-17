Dundee Rep Presents The World Premiere Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The wait is over! Dundee Rep is back to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season with a thrilling reimagining of A Christmas Carol, directed by the Rep's Artistic Director Andrew Panton.

Following on from the successes of Oor Wullie and The Snow Queen, Dundee Rep has once again teamed up with celebrated musical theatre writers Noisemaker to bring an exhilarating, festive musical production to the people of Dundee. Featuring everyone's favourite characters - from Tiny Tim and Jacob Marley to the Ghost of Christmas Past, this wonderfully witty re-telling of Dickens' tale of redemption is filled with ghostly thrills and gets the audience involved to help tell the story. It truly is the perfect way to celebrate this winter!

This brand-new version of A Christmas Carol sees a talented team of creatives and cast assemble to deliver a once-in-a-holiday-season experience to people of all ages: the Rep's Andrew Panton works closely with Scottish Dance Theatre's Artistic Director Joan Clevillé for the first time since the venue reopened post-lockdown, with the latter taking on the role of Movement Director. A Christmas Carol is also the first live show the two Artistic Directors worked on together.

Written by Noisemaker's Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie and with Isaac Savage as Musical Director, the story is brought to life by the Rep's Ensemble and guest actors, including Stephanie Cremona, Ewan Donald, Caitlin Forbes, Charlotte Grayson, Irene Macdougall, Benjamin Osugo, Ann Louise Ross, Isaac Savage, Mark Scott, Charlie West and Emily Winter.

Dundee Rep's Artistic Director and director of A Christmas Carol, Andrew Panton said: "It's wonderful to be back in the rehearsal room creating this brand-new musical version of the iconic seasonal story. A Christmas Carol is a story of redemption, transformation and love. I think these themes particularly resonate with us all at the moment as we take on the new and altered ways of living our lives. I'm thrilled to be working with a multi-talented cast of actor-musicians who are using their talent to bring the story to life. We're all looking forward to welcoming audiences back into the Rep and joining together as a community to celebrate the magic of Dickens' story."

Dates, times and ticketing info: https://dundeerep.co.uk/whats-on/a-christmas-carol