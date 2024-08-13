Dublin Theatre Festival Will Open With the World Premiere of Teaċ Daṁsa's NOBODADDY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DTF 2024 will welcome back Teaċ Daṁsa for our opening production, Nobodaddy, a feast of dance, music and theatre created by Michael Keegan-Dolan in collaboration with a team of Irish and International Artists.

This production will officially open DTF 2024 on 26th September at O'Reilly Theatre, Belvedere College. Nobodaddy will preview on 25 September and run 26-28 Sept, 30 Sept-5 Oct, 7:30pm.

This new work by acclaimed choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan and Teaċ Daṁsa (Swan Lake/Loch na hEala and MÁM) brings together familiar and new collaborators in the West Kerry Gaeltacht.

An affecting large-scale dance and theatre ritual for 9 dancers and 6 musicians including renowned American folk singer and musician Sam Amidon.

The team are currently working together in a holistic collective creative space devising this new piece. During this rehearsal period the artists live, eat and work together on the Dingle Peninsula with renowned chef Katie Sanderson on site with them.

While Nobodaddy is the name of a destructive divinity who appears in several of William Blake's notebook poems, Teaċ Daṁsa's Nobodaddy is an ode to the peacemakers and the bringers of good things.

Creative Team

Directed by Michael Keegan-Dolan

Created by Michael Keegan-Dolan and the Nobodaddy Company

Lighting Design: Adam Silverman

Costume Design: Doey Lüthi

Sound Design: Sandra Ní Mhathúna

Additional Sound Design and Electronics: Jelle Roozenburg

Dancers: Rachel Poirier, Amit Noy, Jimmy Southward, Aki Iwamoto, Ino Riga, Ryan O'Neill, Jovana Zelenovic, Holly Vallis, Will Thompson

Music Performed, Created and Arranged by Sam Amidon, Romain Bly, Flora Curzon, Jimmi Hueting, Mayah Kadish, Alice Purton and Jelle Roozenburg

Production Manager: Violaine Crespin

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More