DRAG AND WINE Returns For Edinburgh Fringe 2023

The critically-acclaimed, 'Drag Queen Wine Tasting', returns to Edinburgh Fringe, August 9-27, and this year, the raucous, scintillating affair takes place at the stylish surrounds of Monboddo @ Hilton, Bread Street. This "alternative" wine tasting is hosted by Irish sommelier, Beth Brickenden and Scottish Drag Queen, Vanity Von Glow.

Their 2022 Fringe debut saw the pair pour 3,000 glasses of wine for over 1,000 audience members at MONO restaurant, receiving a 5 Star review from EdFringeReview and a 4-star seal of approval from Broadway Baby.

The show sees the salacious duo guide revelers through three delicious wines, some mouth watering food pairings, all topped off with a dash of audience engagement and a side serving of singalong.

Vino aficionado, Beth Brickenden (The Three Drinkers, Amazon Prime TV) promises: "this year will be bigger, bolder & right in the thick of the action; we'll have new wines, a new venue, fresh pairings, exciting competition prizes and brand-new tunes, but the same old trollops hosting! Expect buckets of laughs, special guests & more raucous tasting notes."

Vanity adds: "This is the most excited I have been about a string of alcohol-infused engagements since I slept my way around the island of Mykonos in 1993. This year, the wines will be even more delicious, the jokes will be even more outrageous, and, if possible, my gowns will be even MORE fabulous! We will be shaking things up with a few wee changes, without tampering with the magic that made last year such a success."

Tickets from £35 are on sale now from edfringe.com