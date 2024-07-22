DISCO HORSES: A SKETCH REVUE Comes to Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disco Horses: A Sketch Revue is a night of sketch comedy that ranges from absurd existentialism to grounded thoughtful realism. Through a mixture of complex and inter-weaving ideas we take you on a journey through the world of “What ifs” in just sixty minutes. En route we poke holes in social conventions and present new perspectives on everyday life.

ABOUT THE STYLE

From two of the freshest minds of the new-sketch-era in the United States, comes a refreshing take on classic sketch comedy. Utilizing the classic Chicago style of relationship-based sketch comedy, Disco Horses allow for absurdist concepts to drive both the relationship of the actors on stage, as well as the audience in their seats. Through music, movement pieces, form-breaking ideas, and other techniques, Disco Horses deploy absurdist concepts to drive the relationship between actors and audience and create a questioning atmosphere that makes people wonder what might happen next.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We created Disco Horses in the summer of 2023 and have since become one of the most well-established touring comedy sketch duos in the United States.

Joe currently lives in New York City, where he has performed his solo show Buckley’s Glass Brain to critical review, as well as many other sketch and variety shows. Eric lives in Chicago, where he performs with The Second City’s Touring Company, as well as in various critically reviewed sketch and theater productions. Disco Horses has performed in New York City Sketchfest to sold-out shows and has also had runs in NYC and in Chicago.

Venue: theSpace on the Mile (Space 3)

Dates: 2nd - 17th (Excluding 11th) @ 2140; 19th - 24th@ 2120

