DIARY OF A MAGICIAN Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Taiwanese performing arts group "Diary of a Magician" has been making waves with their magic theater show. In February this year, they received a 5-star rating at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in Australia. Following this success, they were invited to perform at the Festival Off Avignon in France in July, where they achieved six sold-out shows. Now, they are heading to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival!

"Diary of a Magician" stars Mu-Syuan Chang, who won the Grand Prize in the Stage Competition at the 14th 808 Magic Convention. The production is produced by You-Lin Tsai, founder of the Performing Arts Marketing Group at National Taiwan Normal University and A.M. Playhouse, with marketing and graphic design by Fang-Chen Chou, a master's student at Goldsmiths, University of London. This production received the highest 5-star review from the local media "Kids in Adelaide" at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in February: "More than just magic, this is art."

Mu-Syuan Chang wrote, directed, and starred in the 45-minute magic theater show "Diary of a Magician," which combines stage magic, traditional Taiwanese songs, and Chinese poetry. The non-verbal performance is suitable for audiences of all nationalities and ages and is especially popular with families.

The Festival Off Avignon has a long history and attracts performing groups from around the world each year for competition, observation, and exchange. This year, Taiwan was invited as the inaugural theme country of the festival to honor Taiwanese culture. "Diary of a Magician" was invited by The Garage International at the Avignon Fringe Festival to perform six shows, all of which sold out, earning high praise from local audiences and French magicians. This success has effectively promoted Taiwanese magic and performing arts on the international stage.

Building on this success, "Diary of a Magician" will soon head to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary. They will perform 17 shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Friends in Scotland, don't miss this opportunity!

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More