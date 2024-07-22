DEATH BECOMES US Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the ‘60s Walt Disney was rumoured to have frozen himself to cheat it. In the ‘90s Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep accidentally dodged it. Today, we do everything we can not to look like we’re getting near it. In a show filled with confessions, songs and an explanation as to why no decent death jokes exist, we face death head-on and consider whether our lives could be made richer by talking about it.



In a one-woman show that is both moving and funny, Death Becomes Us takes the audience on an exploration of the value of grief through Hannah’s personal story of losing most of her family over two years, considers why we have become so reluctant to talk about death, and encourages us all to face our mortality. Hannah wants us to talk more about death (and believes a monologue crossed with stand-up crossed with cabaret is absolutely the way to do it).

Hannah Whittingham is a West End actor, musician, published writer and a TV & radio Producer who has written and produced for the BBC, ITV and Sky. Her theatre credits include The Last 5 Years (London Apollo), The Sound of Music (London Palladium) and Impossible (Noel Coward Theatre).

