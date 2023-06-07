DARKFIELD Brings ARCADE to Edinburgh Fringe

By: Jun. 07, 2023

DARKFIELD - producers of innovative, immersive experiences at the forefront of technology and theatre -  have announced their Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 line-up - featuring a brand new shipping container show, ARCADE, premiering as part of Summerhall’s Festival programme, and the return of two shows, EULOGY and SÉANCE at the DARKFIELD site outside Pleasance Dome, first established in 2022. 

ARCADE is the latest immersive audio experience from DARKFIELD. Using the nostalgic 8-bit aesthetic of 1980’s video games, ARCADE’s interactive narrative explores the evolving relationship between players and avatars. Over 30 minutes in a completely dark shipping container, this choose-your-own-path experience will fully immerse the players in alternate environments using 360 degree binaural sound and sensory effects. 

Players guide their avatar through a world ravaged by endless war: you can choose a side, win or lose the war, search out a more peaceful route, or join a cult promising a better version of reality. Players will address deep existential questions about free will and consciousness in a world where some may win and some may lose.

DARKFIELD SAY “We're very excited to be returning to our home at Summerhall, with a new show that pushes the boundaries of what we have been able to make so far, inviting audiences into the narrative as never before … as well as continuing to build on our new site outside Pleasance Dome.”

Returning to Bristo Square, outside the Pleasance Dome for the second year running, DARKFIELD at Pleasance will bring two further immersive shipping container experiences to the Festival - EULOGY and SÉANCE.

EULOGY uses binaural sound and speech recognition technology to immerse each audience member into a dreamlike, labyrinthine hotel that is imagined in the darkness. Audience members are transported through rooms and down corridors, into a car park, a canteen and a lift which transports them between floors, taking them deeper into the dream. 

SÉANCE, the first DARKFIELD shipping container experience is making its third appearance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The interior of a 24ft container is transformed into a Victorian séance room,  and asks audiences to believe not only what is happening inside the container, but also in what might be conjured up into the room with them.

ARCADE

Venue: Summerhall

Dates: August 2023

Website: https://www.summerhall.co.uk/summerhall-performance-programme/summerhall-fringe/

Venue number:  26

Running Time: 25 minutes

Age Restriction: 14+ 

EULOGY

Venue: Pleasance Dome

Dates: August 2023 

Website:  https://www.pleasance.co.uk/

Venue number: 23

Running Time: 35 minutes

Age Restriction: 14+ 

SÉANCE

Venue: Pleasance Dome

Dates: August 2023

Website: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/

Venue number: 23

Running Time: 20 minutes

Age Restriction: 14+



Recommended For You