Craig Hill Brings I'VE BEEN SITTING ON THIS FOR A WHILE to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Craig Hill is returning to the Just The Tonic stage at NUCLEUS for the world premiere of his new show I’ve Been Sitting On This For A While! Performances run 1-25 August.

Craig Hill said: “The Edinburgh Fringe is where my comedy year starts and I can’t wait to get this show out of me and in front of the fabulous fringe crowds who make it the biggest buzz ever for a performer!”

Craig has performed at all the big Edinburgh Fringe venues and his riotous shows are synonomous with the festival. Join him for a fun evening of uproarious stand-up and full on kilty pleasure.

Craig’s shows are firmly established as a guaranteed laugh out loud night out, and for a quarter of a century he has delighted thousands of audience members from across the globe.

Renowned world-wide for his high-octane, irreverent live comedy, Craig’s razor-sharp wit and natural rapport with audiences have seen him perform across the UK, Europe, USA, South Africa and Australia (including the Sydney Opera House).

Craig was recently nominated for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award.