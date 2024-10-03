Craig Hill Brings I'VE BEEN SITTING ON THIS FOR A WHILE Out On Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Craig Hill is taking his latest hit show I've Been Sitting On This For A While! out on tour across Scotland. And he certainly has been sitting on this for a while as comedian Craig Hill has just completed his 25th consecutive run at the Edinburgh Fringe with I've Been Sitting On This For A While! In his own words, he's ‘never had it off!'



Everything you ever thought, but never said out loud!

Brimming with double entendres, dance routines and songs to make you wish you had taken out shares in Tena Lady!

Unfiltered Hilarity! An adrenaline rush of a show.

Craig Hill said: “I'm so excited to get back out on tour again! I Love the longer version of my Fringe show that I get to do on tour where I can really have fun getting to know those local audiences. Who knows what will happen? That's the joy of it all!”

Join him on tour for a fun evening of uproarious stand-up and full on kilty pleasure.

Craig's shows are firmly established as a guaranteed laugh out loud night out, and for a quarter of a century he has delighted thousands of audience members from across the globe.

Renowned world-wide for his high-octane, irreverent live comedy, Craig's razor-sharp wit and natural rapport with audiences have seen him perform across the UK, Europe, USA, South Africa and Australia (including the Sydney Opera House).

Craig was recently nominated for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award.

Tour Dates

Paisley Arts Centre

Saturday, 19 October 2024

Peebles-Eastgate Theatre

Friday, 29 November 2024

Livingston-Howden Park Centre

Friday, 17 January 2025

+

Saturday, 18 January 2025

Kirkcaldy-Adam Smith Theatre

Saturday, 25th January 2025

Inverness-Eden Court Theatre

Friday, 31 January 2025

Greenock-Beacon Arts Centre

Saturday, 1 February 2025

Macrobert Arts Centre-Stirling

Friday, 7 February 2025

Corn Exchange, Haddington (temporary replacement for Musselburgh-Brunton Theatre)

Saturday, 8 February 2025

Dundee Rep

Saturday, 22 February 2025

Aberdeen-Lemon Tree

Saturday, 1 March 2025

Glasgow Comedy Festival- Oran Mor

Friday, 14 March 2025 and

Saturday, 15 March 2025

