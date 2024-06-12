Comedian Garrett Millerick Comes to The Edinburgh Festival Fringe With GARRETT MILLERICK NEEDS MORE SPACE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following on from spending four consecutive years being recommended as one of the top comedy shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and recently performing stand-up on legendary US late night show Conan, award-winning comedian Garrett Millerick brings a brand-new hour, Garrett Millerick Needs More Space, to this year's Fringe.

Marking his 10th solo hour and 22 years performing at the Fringe, Garrett is performing his new show at Monkey Barrel, The Tron from 29th July - 25th August at 4.25pm.

Garrett Millerick Needs More Space, sees comedy's 'angriest optimist' return for a hilarious, honest, and mostly historically accurate, exploration of space travel. In his latest hour, Garrett examines his totally insignificant place in the universe and how little he actually knows about anything.

A phenomenal stand-up comic, writer and director, this year saw Garrett land his debut BBC Radio 4 show, Do Gooders, a fresh six-episode, ensemble workplace sitcom that takes us behind the curtain of the charity industry. Written by and starring Garrett, Do Gooders will air later this year and also includes a cast of Frank Skinner, Ahir Shah and Ania Magliano. Elsewhere on television and radio, Garrett has appeared on BBC Radio 4 and Sirius XM, was twice a semi-finalist at the BBC New Comedy Awards and wrote and starred in a number of sketches for Comic Relief. On podcasts, Garrett has been a popular guest on The Guilty Feminist with Deborah Frances-White, Have a Word with Adam Rowe, Grief Cast with Cariad Lloyd, The Comedian's Comedian with Stuart Goldsmith and The Paul Chowdhry PudCast.

As a live performer, Garrett's latest show saw him named as one of the best reviewed shows at the Fringe 2023. Garrett's breakout live show Sunflower was also one most talked about shows of 2018 and saw him nominated for Breakthrough Act at the 2019 Chortle Awards, as well as a winner at the Three Weeks Editor's Choice Awards that same year. Following up the show with Smile and Just Trying to Help, which was nominated for Best Show at the 2022 Leicester Comedy Festival, all three critically-acclaimed shows were recorded and made available internationally.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe tickets are on sale now. Full dates and tickets at garrettmillerick.com.

