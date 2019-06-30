Comedian Alasdair Beckett-King Brings His New Show To The Edinburgh Fringe

Schopenhauer said ours was the worst of all possible worlds. He had a point. How are you supposed to perform whimsical comedy when the real world is so...you know?

Astute, intelligent and jammed with niche nerdery, The Interdimensional ABK is giving it a good go.

Here we all are, rudderless-ly moping about in the bafflingly miserable B Timeline, totally clueless to there being a marginally superior version next door: The A Timeline. A place where everything is better, happier, and more optimistic; Wetherspoons is called Definitelyspoons for a start.

But don't despair - Alasdair Beckett-King is here, on a heroic mission, sent from the A Timeline to save us all from ourselves.

He has, however, hit a snag. The madness of B Timeline - war, injustice, growing anti-Ginger sentiment - is overwhelmingly distracting. And that's before you get him started on Agatha Christie's Poirot. You see - it turns out the B Timeline has heaps of awful things that he kind of loves. Instead of Alasdair making the B Timeline better, is the B Timeline is making him worse?

Innovative observational comedy, idiosyncratic animated illustrations and what one critic called "majestic" ginger locks, team up to deliver escapism with a charmingly subtle commentary on the political climate in which we B Timeliners find ourselves.

Alasdair Beckett-King won the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year in 2017 and garnered a very enthusiastic critical response plus an Amused Moose Comedy Award nomination with his debut and Edinburgh show of the same year. He has featured on BBC radio as a comedian and sketch writer and performed stand-up across the UK, at Glastonbury, Citadel Fest, the Underbelly Southbank and at the Fringe. He once won a student RTS award and was nominated for a Student Oscar, but quit filmmaking for stand-up on realising it was a cheaper medium to be unsuccessful in.

Alasdair Beckett-King performs 'The Interdimensional ABK' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 31st July - 26th August. For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/alasdair-beckett-king-the-interdimensional-abk





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You