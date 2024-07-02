Cast and Creatives Set For FLICKER at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HFH Productions and Bethany Cooper Productions have announced the cast for Gabriella Foley’s Flicker. Zoë Templeman-Young directs Gabriella Foley, Kasper Hilton-Hille and Olivia Michi Shrenzel. The creative team is completed by Sound Designer Beth Lewis.

The production opens on 2 August at The Pleasance with previews running from 31 July and runs until 26 August.

Have you ever thought about your dad's c*ckat a funeral? If so, you'd probably dismiss it. But what if your brain couldn't do that? After a shitshow of a shag, Jo must hide a stain, a semi-naked man, and her terrifying intrusive thoughts from Anna, before she loses everything. When being queer goes from one of many intrusive thoughts to a real feeling, how do you know what's true, or intrusive? If you can't trust your own thoughts, what can you trust? Flicker is a modern-day sex farce exploring Pure OCD, created through consultation with OCD UK.



Gabriella Foley is the writer and plays Jo. She recently graduated from Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in 2023. Her debut play Flicker has been longlisted for the Victoria Wood Playwriting prize for comedy as well being described as ‘Funny, sad, serious, shapely and very particular and original!' by West End playwright Bryony Lavery. Currently, Gabriella is immersed in her first short film project Brown Bread as well as filming for ITV's A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story.



Kasper Hilton-Hille plays George. He recently graduated from Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. His theatre credits include The Glass Menagerie (UK Tour) and That Face (Orange Tree Theatre, winner of Best Newcomer at the 2024 Off-West End Awards).

Olivia Michi Shrenzel plays Anna. She is a recent graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and this marks her first professional stage debut. Her film credits include The Man In My Basement.

Zoë Templeman-Young trained as an actor before becoming a freelance director in 2017. She was Shortlisted for the JMK Award 2024 and has been a Jerwood Assistant Director at the Young Vic. Her credits at the Young Vic include as Associate Director on Hamlet and Director on placement for The Collaboration. Her other credits include a newly commissioned short play by Marina Carr, Demeter (Young Vic), A Very Quiet Voice and 46 Jews (Kiln Theatre) and a new adaptation of Philip Pulman's The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage with Bryony Lavery for Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Her other productions at RWCMD include Angels in America and Indecent. She is a dramaturg and published playwright with her award-winning verbatim play Take Care. She is also a tutor and mentor for young adults wanting to get into acting, as well as a mentor at Tunbridge Wells Welcomes Refugees.

