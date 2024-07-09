Cast Set For ROSIE AND HUGH'S GREAT BIG ADVENTURE in Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been announced for new musical, Rosie and Hugh’s Great Big Adventure at Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond), 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh, EH8 9TJ.

Jam-packed with songs from CBeebies’ Nick Cope, this fantastic new show for 3 to 8-year-old adventurers and their families embraces themes of friendship, family, courage, kindness and hope. Alice Vilanculo (Black Horses Are Massive, Royal Court; The Meaning of Zong, Bristol Old Vic) will play the intrepid Rosie, while Andy Owens (Counting Down to Christmas, MAST Mayflower Studios; POSH, UK Tour) will join the adventure as Hugh the Hedgehog.

Helping to bring the incredible music to life are three multi-talented actor-musicians: Katy Ellis (Get Happy, Barbican); Offue Okegbe (Three Sisters, National Theatre) and Scott Brooks (The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, West End and UK Tour).

This exciting new musical featuring Nick Cope’s amazing songs helps us face our fears, embrace who we are and support those around us! Rosie and Hugh the Hedgehog are best friends. They want it to be the last day of summer holidays forever. Impossible? Not if they can find the Witch who lives in the middle of the forest with her pet dragon. Join Rosie, Hugh, a Squirrel with a wobbly tooth, a Little Lizard and one very Rusty Robot on a great, big, heart-warming adventure.

Nick Cope, described by BBC Radio 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq as the Ray Davies for the pre-teen generation says, Seeing the characters in my songs come to life on stage has been absolutely enchanting. The story of Rosie and Hugh is a truly magical and engaging adventure, and whether you know the songs or not, audiences young and old are going to love it. Rosie and Hugh’s relationship, with each other and to the outside world, is central to the musical; it really is a story of friendship, finding courage and hope and being kind to one another.

Nick’s music is complimented with a book from Victoria Saxton, Executive Director of Mercury Musical Developments (2015-2019) who is known for co-creating and producing BEAM the UK's largest showcase of New British Musical Theatre.

A production from the double Fringe-First winners, The North Wall, presented with the support of Humphrey Battcock, and presented in association with Soho Theatre, Patrick Myles, Tulchin Bartner Productions and Alexander ‘Sandy’ Marshall.

