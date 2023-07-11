Cast Revealed For Jamie Armitage's AN INTERROGATION at Edinburgh Fringe

Performances run Wednesday 2nd – Sunday 27th August 2023.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

The cast for Jamie Armitage's chilling new play, An Interrogation, produced by Ellie Keel, has been announced!  Inspired by a true story, this tense thriller follows a conversation between an ambitious young detective and a seemingly respectable businessman. Using live-stream cameras to manipulate the audience's perspective, this twisty and claustrophobic show cross-examines society's preconceived ideas about who we imagine to be capable of committing crimes.  

West-End wizard Jamie Ballard (Harry Potter & The Cursed Child, Palace Theatre; Romeo &  Juliet; The Almeida) will be making his professional Fringe debut as he performs in the role of  Cameron Andrews. Also making her professional Fringe debut will be Bethan Cullinane (The Visit, National Theatre; Cymbeline, Royal Shakespeare Company) in the role of driven-young detective Ruth Palmer. After spending several years touring around the UK, Poldark performer  John Macneill (Journey's End, The Minack Theatre; Poldark, BBC One) will be returning to his Scottish roots as he steps on stage in the role of John Culin.  

  

An Interrogation is based on a real interview between Ontario Provincial Police Detective Inspector James Smyth and Russell Williams. Inspired by this real-life case, Armitage's play depicts an informal conversation between police and suspect which escalates to become an interrogation of power and class.  The production will explore how our perspective affects the way we interpret a moment: does someone seem more guilty or nervous when seen from a different angle? 

Marking the first collaboration between Tony Award-nominated Jamie Armitage (Co-director of  SIX: The Musical) and Ellie Keel, An Interrogation will be making its debut at the Edinburgh  Fringe this year. The Founder and Director of the Women's Prize for Playwriting and Founder of Ellie Keel Productions, Keel has produced a series of award-winning, critically acclaimed shows including; SAP by Rafaella Marcus (Roundabout, 2022, followed by Soho Theatre and a national tour), Collapsible by Margaret Perry (HighTide Festival at Assembly, 2019, then Abbey Theatre Dublin and Bush Theatre), and HOTTER by Mary Higgins and Ell Potter (Underbelly, 2019, then Soho Theatre and tour).  Ell Potter (Soho Theatre). An Interrogation is part of EKP's intrepid trio of shows that she is taking to the Edinburgh Fringe.  

Composer and sound-designer, Tom Foskett-Barnes (WORK.TXT, Soho Theatre; SAP, UK Tour/Roundabout), will be returning to Edinburgh Fringe this summer alongside the set and costume design of Sarah Mercadé  (The Spongebob Musical, UK Tour; We Will Rock You, World Tour). Lighting design will be by Jonathan Chan (Snowflakes, Park Theatre; Move Fast and Break Things, Camden People's Theatre) supported by video design from Dan Light (Bat Out Of Hell:  The Musical, UK Tour; Anna Karenina, Silk Street Theatre). 



