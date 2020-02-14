Cast Announced For National Theatre Of Scotland's THE ENEMY

The National Theatre of Scotland presents The Enemy by Kieran Hurley after Henrik Ibsen's 'An Enemy of the People.'

Directed by Finn Den Hertog, design by Rosanna Vize, AV design by Lewis den Hertog, music composed by Kim Moore, lighting design by Lizzie Powell, sound design by Matt Padden, BSL interpretation by Amy Cheskin.

Full cast is Hannah Donaldson, Neil McKinven, Taqi Nazeer, Gabriel Quigley, Eléna Redmond, and Benny Young.

Touring to Lanark, Clydebank, Darvel, Dunoon, and Dumfries from 25 April to 09 May 2020

Opening performance at 7.30pm at Clydebank Town Hall on 29 April 2020

In a once-proud industrial town, a massive redevelopment project promises to bring money, jobs and new prospects to its forgotten population. However, when Kirsten Stockmann discovers a dangerous secret, she knows she must bring the truth to light - no matter the cost.

Henrik Ibsen's iconic play An Enemy of the People is given a contemporary Scottish re-imagining in this new stage adaptation from the award-winning team of playwright Kieran Hurley and director Finn Den Hertog.

The Enemy is a provocative and timely drama about corruption, a changing media landscape, and what it means to hold power to account in a post-truth political world. Featuring a brooding original soundtrack and startling live video, The Enemy is a uniquely Scottish take on Ibsen's timeless work.

The production will embark on an evocative tour of towns across west and central Scotland, including stops in Lanark, Clydebank, Darvel, Dunoon, and Dumfries, where it will perform exclusively in town halls and civic spaces. This will mark the first time that a version of the classic play has been staged in Scotland for over forty years.

Renowned stage and screen actors Hannah Donaldson and Gabriel Quigley will play Kirsten and Vonny, the duelling sisters at the heart of the story. Hannah's previous work with The National Theatre of Scotland has included In Time O' Strife and The Guid Sisters, while Gabriel has previously worked with the Company on productions including Cyrano de Bergerac, The Driver's Seat, and Enquirer.

The cast will also include Benny Young, recently seen in films Wild Rose and Outlaw King, as well as previous National Theatre of Scotland productions like A Christmas Carol, Midsummer, and 27; Neil McKinven, whose recent work has included the UK tour of Rebus: Dark Shadow; Taqi Nazeer, who previously starred in The National Theatre of Scotland and Frantic Assembly's award-winning production Beautiful Burnout; and Eléna Redmond, who is currently studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and makes her National Theatre of Scotland debut in the production.

Kieran Hurley is an award-winning writer, performer, and theatre maker based in Glasgow. His recent work has included the stage hits Mouthpiece, Square Go, and Heads Up, as well as the Scottish BAFTA-winning film Beats, based on his acclaimed stage play of the same name. His previous project with The National Theatre of Scotland, Rantin, was presented in collaboration with The Arches, and toured Scotland in 2014.

Finn Den Hertog is an award-winning director and actor who has worked with theatre companies across the UK including The Traverse, The Young Vic and The National Theatre. Previous work with National Theatre of Scotland includes The Auteurs Project in 2014, as well as appearing in Abi Morgan's play 27 in 2012. In 2018 he directed the award-winning production of Kieran Hurley and Gary McNair's play Square Go for Francesca Moody Productions.

Touring to Lanark Memorial Hall (25 April); Clydebank Town Hall (28 & 29 April); Darvel Town Hall (01& 02 May); Queen's Hall, Dunoon (05 & 06 May); Easterbrook Hall, Dumfries (08 & 09 May).





