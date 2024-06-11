Burlesque Cabaret THE DISAPPEARED to be Presented at Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Disappeared by Down The Rabbit Hole to be presented as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at Summerhall (The Dissection Room) August 1st - 26th @13.45.

The Disappeared is a wild, fun and sexy burlesque cabaret that tells the true story of a queer Latinx voice robbed of their freedom and forced into exile during a government coup in South America. Experience first-hand a final night of joy and freedom of expression, before the Chilean government regime change challenges the country's LGBTQIA+ community and robs them of their personal freedom and identity.

Witness the last cry of hope from an oppressed community before joining the ranks of those that have been disappeared. The true story of one person's journey from Chile to Denmark via Mexico to reclaim their voice after having been robbed of both freedom and identity.

Performer Nova Duh says, "When I'm on stage I mix burlesque with themes about machismo, transfeminism, gender violence and sexuality. I represent through my tales my vision and experience as a Latino queer. Basically, I undress against patriarchy and the injustice it has caused in our societies."

The Disappeared tells the story of a queer voice who is the victim of rigid politics and forced to exile during a government coup in South America. Come along to a wild, fun, sexy and queer cabaret and experience what happens on the night, when a regime change takes place and the world is turned upside down. Be there for the final moments of joy and artistic expression before the burlesque performer is kicked out of their own country.

Director Jeremy M Thomas says, "I am excited to be able to work with the talented, current and exciting burlesque artist Nova Duh. Nova has experienced a lot in their time as a queer artist in Latin America, from regime change in Chile that forced them to flee back to Mexico, to hate crimes in Mexico that forced them to travel to Europe. The Disappeared is an autobiographical account of Nova's life in the footsteps of the voices who, like themselves, had to flee or lose their voice. They had to disappear. The performance is in 3 acts and starts with a tribute to Latin cabaret and queer burlesque and ends with the hate crimes Nova experienced in San Cristobal Mexico. In act 2, you travel through the history of Nova's life, you travel back to the beginning to find the roots of their passion for protest. And in the 3rd act you relive, together with Nova, the night in Chile when the police broke into the nightclub and arrested everyone. Nova was threatened and forced them to flee for survival."

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY ON BROADWAY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







