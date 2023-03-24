BroadwayWorld Scotland Editor to Join CATS panel

BroadwayWorld are delighted to announce that their Scottish Editor Natalie O'Donoghue has joined the panel of CATS.

The Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland (CATS) are organised annually and awarded by the theatre critics of Scotland to celebrate the best Scottish theatre achievements in the theatre year May-April.

The first CATS were awarded for the year 2002-03 in five categories: best production, male performance, female performance, design and new play.

Since then they have been awarded annually in early June for the original five categories and for five additional categories: director, technical presentation, production for children and young people, ensemble and music and sound. Eligible shows should be substantially produced in Scotland, or developed, rehearsed and premiered in Scotland.

As a champion of Scottish theatre and providing a range of coverage for BroadwayWorld, Natalie is excited to be able to make a contribution to the CATS team.

For more information on the CATS visit their website: Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland (CATS) (theatrescotland.com)