BroadwayWorld Scotland Editor to Join CATS panel

Natalie O'Donoghue has joined the Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland

Mar. 24, 2023 Â 
BroadwayWorld Scotland Editor to Join CATS panel

BroadwayWorld are delighted to announce that their Scottish Editor Natalie O'Donoghue has joined the panel of CATS.

The Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland (CATS) are organised annually and awarded by the theatre critics of Scotland to celebrate the best Scottish theatre achievements in the theatre year May-April.

The first CATS were awarded for the year 2002-03 in five categories: best production, male performance, female performance, design and new play.

Since then they have been awarded annually in early June for the original five categories and for five additional categories: director, technical presentation, production for children and young people, ensemble and music and sound. Eligible shows should be substantially produced in Scotland, or developed, rehearsed and premiered in Scotland.

As a champion of Scottish theatre and providing a range of coverage for BroadwayWorld, Natalie is excited to be able to make a contribution to the CATS team.

For more information on the CATS visit their website: Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland (CATS) (theatrescotland.com)



Traverse Theatre Stages New Scottish Comedy, SEAN AND DARO FLAKE IT TIL THEY MAKE IT Photo
Traverse Theatre Stages New Scottish Comedy, SEAN AND DARO FLAKE IT 'TIL THEY MAKE IT
Looking for a way out of their humdrum lives in the outskirts of Glasgow, straight-laced Sean, fresh from dropping out of uni, and the gallus Daro, overflowing with charisma and business 'acumen', reckon they can be the dream team of frozen treats.
THE STAMPING GROUND Returns For Scottish Tour In 2023 Photo
THE STAMPING GROUND Returns For Scottish Tour In 2023
The Stamping Ground, the must-see new stage musical featuring the hits of Runrig, one of Scotland's most beloved and iconic bands, is set to hit the road on a Scotland-wide tour later this year.
Dame Judi Dench Comes to Edinburgh Playhouse This Summer Photo
Dame Judi Dench Comes to Edinburgh Playhouse This Summer
Dame Judi Dench 'I Remember It Well' will provide a rare opportunity to see one of the world's best-loved actresses back on stage. Following multiple sell-out performances in London's West End, this one-off special live show comes to the Edinburgh Playhouse on 8th August and will see Dame Judi look back at a career spanning almost six decades.
Edinburgh International Childrens Festival Announces Its Programme With Tickets On Sale Fo Photo
Edinburgh International Children's Festival Announces Its Programme With Tickets On Sale For 2023
The Edinburgh International Childrenâ€™s Festival launched its programme with an exciting line up of activities, events and performances for young people, schools, families, and industry professionals to immerse themselves within.

