BWW Review: THE SNOW QUEEN, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

BWW Review: THE SNOW QUEEN, Theatre Royal, GlasgowBased on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, The Snow Queen closes the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Scottish Ballet. Looking into the future in her magic mirror, the Snow Queen (Constance Devernay) sees that her sister finds love outside of their palace. The Summer Princess flees in search of this handsome stranger and the Snow Queen grows angry and vows to bring her back.

I found that the plot wasn't quite as clear as previous productions I've seen by Scottish Ballet and I relied more on the programme notes to follow what was happening at times. There is a little more clarity in Act Two as the Snow Queen has frozen Kai's heart to ensure he forgets his true love and lures him away to the Ice Palace.

As is always the case with Scottish Ballet, this production is visually striking thanks to Lez Brotherston's design. The icy scenery manages to convey a chilly atmosphere in a fairly warm theatre. The costumes are stunning, from the majestic Snow Queen to dancing Jack Frost's, circus performers, white wolves and travellers.

There is a particularly effective scene at the beginning where The Snow Queen is looking into her magic mirror and projections are used as the mirror shatters- it is very impressive.

Set to the music of Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, the score has been adapted by Richard Honnor and is performed by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra. The music is exquisite and the perfect accompaniment to Christopher Hampson's choreography.

With truly captivating performances The Snow Queen is a delight for all ages.

Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow until 18 January.

