BWW Review: SOPHIA, Sound Stage

Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh in collaboration with Naked Productions present Sophia by Frances Poet on the Sound Stage platform. Directed by Janys Chambers, Sophia is the story of Sophia Jex-Blake, Scotland's first practising female doctor.

In 1869 Blake applied for admission to the Medical Faculty of the University of Edinburgh and her application was rejected. She was told that they couldn't make an exception "in the interest of one lady". Sophia gives insight into the struggle that Sophia and the other women who fought for her cause went through and also delves into her personal life- parts of which are glossed over by her biographer.

As always with Sound Stage, the production is crystal clear and allows you to become completely immersed in the story.

Initially, the story sticks to the biography and accomplishments of Jex-Blake (Madeleine Worrall) but in a discussion with the biographer, Jex-Blake's lover Ursula DuPre (Natalie Grady) challenges that the real-life "flesh and blood" Sophia is missing.

Sophia is a fascinating story and raises the valid point that if men are unable to study in the same room as female students- how will they be able to treat female patients? Poet's writing is gripping throughout and this audio play is as entertaining as it is informative.

Sophia is available through Sound Stage from 27 August until 29 August.