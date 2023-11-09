BORIS & SERGEY'S CHRISTMAS CABARET is Coming to Assembly Roxy This Holiday Season

Catch the show from 12-21 December.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

BORIS & SERGEY'S CHRISTMAS CABARET is Coming to Assembly Roxy This Holiday Season

Award-winning darlings of the Fringe and recipients of 18 five-star reviews, Boris & Sergey take to Assembly Roxy to present for your viewing pleasure, Boris & Sergey's Christmas Cabaret'. Flabbergast Theatre's very unique take on A Christmas Carol; as dark as it is fun.

This December the infamous Balkan Bad-Boys of puppetry, host a Christmas celebration like no other; as our foot-tall cult favourites put their leathery heads together to come up with an exceptional cast of cabaret delinquents, which they can't wait to unleash upon their unsuspecting audiences over the festive season.

Joining these charming little faceless puppets and their loyal puppeteers, are other Flabbergast creations old and new, including hilarious, absurd and often magical silent clown; Tatterdemalion and maybe a little of The Swell Mob who invite audiences to submerge themselves in the delights of `19th-century debauchery and to dance, sing, gamble, & cheat alongside the performers.

Headlining the show is Dublin-based acrobatic performer Sahsa Khron, who performs a beautiful aerial straps act which blends ground and aerial acrobatics performed with effortless grace. In this, the most stripped-back of aerial disciplines, the beauty of his work is an elegant body in motion.

All this will be held together by Boris and Sergey as they present A Christmas Carol - although the two may be slightly at odds with regards to the morals and focus of the definitive Dickens' tale.

Suitable for anyone in the mood for some twisted festive cheer - be that Sergey's pretentious and worthy take on the Christmas classic, with lashings of Victoriana - God bless us! Every one! And equally suitable for those who prefer their carols immersed in chaos, as Boris approaches celebrations with only the most tenuous link to that well known Christmas story.

So for those with a preference for anarchic festive cheer, there is nowhere better to celebrate in style than Boris & Sergey's Christmas Cabaret'.

Roxy Theatre, Central, 2 Roxburgh Place, Edinburgh, EH8 9SU.

12-21 Dec | 19:30 | Running Time 2 hours

Tickets: Click Here






